(Council Bluffs) -- What once only felt like a dream has become a norm for the Abraham Lincoln girls soccer program and earned Coach Robbie Miller the 2021 KMAland Coach of the Year honor.
Miller led the Lynx to a 16-4 record, a city championship and a third consecutive state tournament appearance -- the fourth in program history.
"We've had a couple of weeks to think about it," Miller said about this past season. "It was sore for a while after the state tournament, but it was a special year."
The story behind AL's 2021 season begins in 2020 and the season that wasn't.
The Lynx, fresh off a repeat trip to state, graduated many contributors in 2019 and would have entered 2020 with unknowns. The canceled season meant even more uncertainties for AL heading into 2021.
"I thought it would be a while before we got back," Miller said. "I didn't know what we had, but we thought we had some talent coming in. Once open gyms got going, I knew we had the talent to make another run, and here we are."
Lengthy spans between state tournament trips are nothing new to the AL soccer program. They made their state debut in 2002, but when they suffered a 1-0 loss to Valley in the 2A Quarterfinals, they didn't know it would take 17 years to return with multiple heart-breaking regional final losses sprinkled between.
"It was always the dream of the state tournament but never seemed like an actuality," Miller said. "We would get to a regional final and lose handily. It seemed like an impossible dream to get to, but the influx of talent has increased the past few years and given us a bump."
The Lynx's third consecutive trip to Des Moines featured only two seniors -- Crystena Keesee and Taylor Hartenhoff. Freshman Liberty Bates scored a team-high 23 goals and junior Hannah Schimmer pitched in 14 while Piper McGuire, Allison Smith, Paige Bracker, Jazmin Martinez-Rangel, Mackenzie Kvammen and Savanna Vanderwerf also came in clutch for AL at their respective positions.
While the 16 wins were nice, it's the four losses that stick out to Coach Miller -- hard-fought contests against Skutt (the eventual Nebraska Class A champion), Valley (3A champions) and Ankeny Centennial.
"Those games, to me, were where our team stepped up and showed that we really belong this year," Miller said.
Unfortunately, the Lynx's return trip to Des Moines ended with a similar result: a first-round exit, this time in a 3-0 loss to Waukee.
"I felt like we had a good plan and played well," Miller said. "We didn't do as well as we should have, but we played hard and battled."
The soccer talent at AL, and Pottawattamie County, is obvious. Abraham Lincoln, Lewis Central and Treynor were state qualifiers, Tri-Center and St. Albert reached regional finals and Underwood posted a stout season.
"It's high quality," Miller said about the regional success. "All the area schools are getting better. They're getting good skills early on, and that foundation helps the kids. The talent is getting better, and the youth programs are definitely helping."
With the recent pedigree of success and talented youth, the pieces are in place for the Lynx to return to the state tournament in 2022, but their goals go further.
"The words 'state championship' is coming out of our mouths," Miller said. "We are going to have a little more depth, and our players will get better. We return all our firepower, and we are looking for the big one."
Miller is the third Council Bluffs coach, and first not from Lewis Central, to win this award. He joins James Driver and Chris Von Mende as award recipients.
Click below to hear the full interview with Coach Miller.