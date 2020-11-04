Jessica Stander, Ashland-Greenwood.jpg
(Lincoln) -- Ashland-Greenwood volleyball spoiled No. 2 Waverly’s stay in Lincoln on Wednesday afternoon, beating the Vikings for the first time in three tries this season.

“We talked a lot the last couple days about it’s hard to beat a team three times,” Coach Megan Rossell told KMA Sports. “Third time is a charm. We talked about that a lot.”

The No. 7 ranked and fifth-seeded Bluejays lost to Waverly in the sub-district championship before a district final win put them in the position to take another shot at the No. 4 seed in the Class B tournament.

“We played them tough (in the two previous matches),” Rossell added. “We said we needed to keep it close and push through at the end. We really did that today.”

Ashland-Greenwood (24-6) nabbed the first two sets by 25-21 scores before a 15-25 third-set loss. The Jays bounced back to take the final frame, 25-22, and advance to a Class B semifinal against top-ranked Skutt — a three-set winner over Grand Island Northwest earlier Wednesday.

“We wanted this one so bad,” Ashland-Greenwood standout Jessica Stander said. “We knew we could get it if we played with purpose.”

Carly vonRentzel led A-G with 12 kills and 11 digs while Stander added 11 winners. Saige Craven had 21 assists and 15 digs, Brynn Glock added 15 assists and Alexa Edmisten pitched in a team and match-high 25 digs.

Ashland-Greenwood will be off on Thursday before returning to Pinnacle Bank Arena for their semifinal with Skutt on Friday at 7:00 PM.

View video interviews from KMA Sports Reporter Grant Hansen with Coach Rossell and Stander below.

