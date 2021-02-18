(KMAland) -- Thirty-one of the 43 KMAland wrestlers that wrestled in Thursday's Class 1A State Tournament extended their season. Twenty-two of them still have an opportunity at a state title.
The action started at 106 pounds, where Missouri Valley freshman Eli Becerra made an emphatic debut with a pin over Brayden Peterson (Belle Plaine). Drew Ehlen (Mount Ayr) also qualified for the quarterfinals. Dalton Ervin (Moravia) lost his first-round match, but won his consolation. Rylan Jimenez (Southeast Warren/Melcher-Dallas) was eliminated after an 0-2 day.
Riverside 113-pounder John Schroder got over the hump and won the first state wrestling match of his career after being unsuccessful in his previous two trips to Des Moines.
"Since I walked off the mat after going 0-2 last year, I knew I needed to bounce back," Schroder said. "I knew I had to get my mind right. I didn't bounce back last year and it showed."
Schroder's victory came over Western Iowa Conference counterpart Kai Carritt (Logan-Magnolia).
"We hadn't wrestled this year," Schroder said. "I just knew that if I wrestled how I wrestle, I would win the match."
Carritt was ultimately eliminated, along with St. Albert's Zach Williams.
Schroder's teammate Jace Rose is into the quarterfinals at 120 pounds. Rose is joined in the quarters by Nodaway Valley's Elliott Cooney.
Cooney -- a junior -- was dominant in his win over Blaine McGraw (Alburnett).
"It went how I wanted it to," Cooney said. "I went out there and wrestled my match. It's a huge confidence booster and puts me in a good position. I'm happy with where I'm at right now."
Riley Radke (Missouri Valley) lost his opening match at 120 pounds, but won his consolation contest.
Underwood's Stevie Barnes won his 126-pound opener. Sean Thompson (Logan-Magnolia) and Zavier Trovato (Missouri Valley) lost in the first round and faced each other in the consolations. Thompson beat Trovato, eliminating him.
Defending state champion Gable Porter's 11th win of the season came in his opening-round match in the 132-pound bracket, defeating Kitt Lundy (Pleasantville).
"I thought it went pretty well," he said. "I got to my attacks and turns."
Porter was dominant last year en route to the 106-pound title, which capped off an undefeated season. Porter says last year's success does not change the way he attacks this year's tournament.
"I know what I want and what I need to do to get there," he said.
Porter is joined in the 132-pound quarterfinals by Logan-Magnolia's Hagen Heistand. Mount Ayr's Bryce Shaha still has an opportunity for his third career medal. Shaha lost his first-round match, but won in the consolations.
At 138 pounds, Westin Allen (Underwood) and Randy Jimenez (Southeast Warren/Melcher-Dallas) moved into the quarterfinals. Nolan Moore (Riverside) was eliminated.
Mount Ayr's Trae Ehlen is a quarterfinalist at 145 pounds, thanks to a 15-3 major decision over Carson Klostermann (Alburnett). Jakson Cobb (Wayne) is still alive on the backside of the bracket. Duncan Clark (Treynor) was eliminated.
Briar Reisz's quest for a fourth consecutive state finals appearance started on a good note. Reisz pinned Missouri Valley's Ben Hansen in the opener. Reisz is chasing an elusive state title, but that doesn't mean he feels any pressure this week.
"I've made it to the finals three times," he said. "There's not a lot of pressure on me. I have already exceeded a lot of expectations. If I don't make it, nobody's not going to be proud of me. I have no pressure, which makes things easier."
Reisz isn't the only KMAland quarterfinalist in the 152-pound bracket. Mount Ayr's Jaydon Knight improved to 41-0 on the year with a 4-2 victory over Colton Cruse (Wilton0
"It was a big win," Knight said. "It's good to be on the winning side for day two."
Hansen ultimately won his consolation match.
Logan-Magnolia's Gavin Maguire was the only KMAland wrestler to win his opener at 160 pounds. Garrison Gettler (AHSTW), Jackson Wray (East Mills), Cael Cassady (Martensdale-St. Marys) and Connor Golston all lost their first-round match. Wray and Cassady were victorious in their consolation matches. Golston and Gettler were eliminated.
St. Albert's Cael McLaren flexed his muscle with a dominant pin of Tate Fults (East Buchanan) in the first round.
"I got a couple takedowns in the first period," he said. "I worked on some tilts in the second, and got a pin in the third. It feels great to get the first win out of the way and get onto the frontside of the bracket."
Missouri Valley's Gage Clausen was eliminated from the 170-pound bracket after an 0-2 performance.
Tri-Center's Brecken Freeberg is one of eight wrestlers still left with a chance at a championship in the 182-pound bracket. Freeberg earned that right with a 7-3 decision over Mason Juhl (Pekin).
"It feels good to get into tomorrow," he said. "The first round is definitely the biggest. When you get past that, you can keep moving on. I did the same thing I've been doing all year. I controlled ties and hit my shots."
Kaiden Hendricks went 0-2 and was eliminated at 182 pounds.
Eddie Vlcek (Riverside) is a state quarterfinalist at 195 pounds thanks to a 40-second pin of Jeramie Kane (BGM). Cooper Nielsen (Audubon) and Ben O'Neill (St. Albert) were eliminated after finishing 0-2.
Last year, Southwest Valley's Tallen Myers overcame a first-round loss and finished fourth. This year's tourney started much smoother for Myers, who pinned Megaeska Kalskett (West Monona). Myers surrendered an early takedown, but quickly readjusted and ultimately won the match.
"My goal was to win the first round and take it one match at a time," Myers said.
The other KMAland qualifier at 220 pounds -- Underwood's Chris Gardner -- was eliminated.
KMAland wrestlers were 3-0 at 285 pounds, as Devin Whipple (Bedford/Lenox), Rex Johnsen (Logan-Magnolia) and Easton Eledge (Underwood) advanced to the quarterfinals with pins.
"I came out strong," Whipple said about his victory over East Sac County's Justin Rupnow. "He was a good wrestler. He kept me from getting shots into the first period. I chose down in the second period, I got out, took a shot and got him on his back."
Johnsen earned his victory by fall over Jason Koopman (Beckman Catholic). Eledge pinned Cody Fox (East Buchanan).
Don Bosco currently leads the team standings with 41 points, followed by Lisbon (31), Logan-Magnolia (23), West Sioux (17.5) and Lake Mills (16). Underwood sits in sixth with 14.5. Riverside is tied for 10th with 12.
The Class 1A State Wrestling Tournament will resume Friday at 9 a.m. with the quarterfinals and second round consolations.
Class 1A First Round
106: Rylan Jimenez (Southeast Warren/Melcher-Dallas) drops to consis; Eli Becerra (Missouri Valley) advances; Dalton Ervin (Moravia) drops to consis; Drew Ehlen (Mount Ayr) advances
113: John Schroder (Riverside) advances; Kai Carritt (Logan-Magnolia) drops to consis; Zach Williams (St. Albert) drops to consis.
120: Jace Rose (Riverside) advances; Elliot Cooney (Nodaway Valley) advances; Riley Radke (Missouri Valley) drops to consis.
126: Zavier Trovato (Missouri Valley) drops to consis; Sean Thompson (Logan-Magnolia) drops to consis; Stevie Barnes (Underwood) advances
132: Hagen Heistand (Logan-Magnolia) advances; Bryce Shaha (Mount Ayr) drops to consis
138: Westin Allen (Underwood) advances; Randy Jimenez (SE Warren) advances; Nolan Moore (Riverside) drops to consis
145: Duncan Clark (Treynor) drops to consis; Trae Ehlen (Mount Ayr) advances; Jakson Cobb (Wayne) drops to consis
152: Briar Reisz (Logan-Magnolia) advances; Ben Hansen (Missouri Valley) drops to consis; Jaydon Knight (Mount Ayr) advances
160: Gavin Maguire (Logan-Magnolia) advances; Garrison Gettler (AHSTW) drops to consis; Connor Golston (Moravia) drops to consis; Cael Cassady (Martensdale-St. Marys) drops to consis; Jackson Wray (East Mills) drops to consis
170: Cael McLaren (St. Albert) advances; Gage Clausen (Missouri Valley) drops to consis
182: Brecken Freeberg (Tri-Center) advances; Kaiden Hendricks (Riverside) drops to consis
195: Ben O'Neill (St. Albert) drops to consis; Eddie Vlcek (Riverside) advances; Cooper Nielsen (Audubon) drops to consis
220: Tallen Myers (Southwest Valley) advances;
285: Easton Eledge (Underwood) advances; Devin Whipple (Bedford/Lenox) advances; Rex Johnsen (Logan-Magnolia) advances
Class 1A First Round Consolations
106: Rylan Jimenez (Southeast Warren/Melcher-Dallas) is eliminated; Dalton Ervin (Moravia) advances
113: Kai Carritt (Logan-Magnolia) is eliminated
120: Rioley Radke (Missouri Valley) advances
126: Sean Thompson (Logan-Magnolia) advances; Zavier Trovato (Missouri Valley) is eliminated
132: Bryce Shaha (Mount Ayr) advances
138: Nolan Moore (Riverside) is eliminated
145: Jakson Cobb (Wayne) advances; Duncan Clark (Treynor)
152: Ben Hansen (Missouri Valley) advances
160: Jackson Wray (East Mills) advances; Garrison Gettler (AHSTW) advances; Cael Cassady (Martensdale-St. Marys) advances; Connor Golston (Moravia) is eliminated
170: Gage Clausen (Missouri Valley) is eliminated
182: Kaiden Hendricks (Riverside) is eliminated
195: Cooper Nielsen (Audubon) is eliminated; Ben O'Neill (St. Albert) is eliminated
220: Chris Gardner (Underwood) is eliminated