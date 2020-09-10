(Council Bluffs) -- After an opening-week loss to Glenwood, Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson football has taken the last two weeks to fix the issues they found in Week 1.
“Week 2 isn’t a time anybody would want to schedule a bye week,” Coach Brant Anderson admits. “It worked out OK for us. We had a lot of cleaning up to do and execution issues to take care of after the Glenwood game.”
While the loss to the Rams was a 57-7 lopsided score, Coach Anderson says there were some positives to take away from the things they saw on film.
“We weren’t really very far off,” he said. “There were a few things here or there that caused us to look worse than we were. Offensively, we blocked pretty well in the interior line, but it was on the edges where we had some trouble.”
Defensively, Coach Anderson felt they did a good job in certain aspects, but there were breakdowns in other areas.
“We did really good on their running back,” he said. “We pretty much had him shut down, but in doing that the defenders really over-focused on the running back. That exposed us in the quarterback run game.”
With a week off to work on it, Coach Anderson hopes his team can be ready to battle with the high-octane passing attack of Sioux City North (1-1) this week.
The Stars opened with a 55-48 win over South Sioux City before a 49-12 loss to Bishop Heelan Catholic. Senior quarterback Gavin Hauge has thrown for 404 yards and four touchdowns in the two games, leaning on seniors Evan Helvig (9 receptions, 195 yards, 2 TD) and Dante Hansen (5 receptions, 117 yards, TD) as his top targets.
“They’re a pretty wide open team,” Anderson said. “They do score a lot of points and have scored a lot on us in the past few years. Their quarterback will extend plays a little bit, and that’s one issue we’ve had in the past is staying with receivers.”
Despite those struggles, TJ has won each of the last three meetings between the two Missouri River Conference rivals. That includes a well-chronicled 99-81 win in the 2018 season.
“We have to establish the run game,” Anderson said. “That’s one thing we’ve always believed. That’s one thing we didn’t do against Glenwood. Get our running game going, and that will open things up for us and make things a little easier to attack.”
While the run game is vital and slowing down the North passing attack is important, Coach Anderson says mentality will also be a key point.
“Things were fine (against Glenwood) with about two minutes left in the first quarter,” he said. “Then some panic set in. Things weren’t going as well as the kids wanted, Glenwood hit a couple big plays and then panic set in. Then you lose focus on the plan.
“We need to stay within our plan, stay within our game, regardless of how the game goes early. The problem will come in if we bail on the plan and start doing our own thing, because things weren’t working as well as we thought they should be.”
Matt Hays will be at the Wickersham Athletic Complex on Friday night providing reports from the TJ/North matchup. Listen to all of KMA’s coverage on Friday night from 6:20 until midnight on AM 960 and FM 99.1.
Hear the complete interview with Coach Anderson linked below.