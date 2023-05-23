(Ames) -- It’s second nature for Hamburg’s Keith Thompson to remove the flag before he steps up to hit a putt.
On the final hole of a two-day golf marathon, though, trailing by a single stroke with a state championship on the line, he decided to leave it in.
His Titleist ProV1 golf ball came off his putter with speed, starting to his left and skirting the right side of a mound that occupies the center of the ninth green at Ames Golf & Country Club.
As the ball inched closer to the hole, tracking on a line that appeared to give it a chance of falling in, spectators and the solo leader, Regina Catholic senior Mikey Takacs, held their collective breath.
It trickled down the ridge, ran up to the left side of the hole, bounced off the flag that Thompson had requested be left in and took a tumble into the white plastic cup implanted into the soft grass surface.
From 40 feet away, Thompson pumped his fist three times and released a guttural “Let’s go!”
“I left the pin in just in case it hammered it,” Thompson said. “It actually did hit the pin and went in the hole. I started freaking out. It was awesome.”
Thompson had just tied the lead that belonged to Takacs since the second hole of the day.
That putt forced a sudden-death playoff between Thompson and Takacs, who both finished the tournament six strokes over par.
Takacs won the title on the first playoff hole by tapping in for par while Thompson three-putted for a bogey, relegating Thompson to a runner-up finish.
The freshman sensation ultimately came up just short of his first state championship, but he proved to himself that he belongs on the biggest stage in Iowa high school golf.
“[I learned] I can compete with everybody,” Thompson said. “Even if I don’t play my best, I can still go out there the next day and shoot a good score.”
A good score, indeed.
Thompson fired a one-under 70 on the second day of the Iowa Class 1A State Championship Golf Tournament; a whopping eight strokes better than his first round score.
“The first day I was a little nervous,” Thompson said. “The second day, I was four shots behind coming into the day, so I thought I could come out here, just swing away and see how it goes. The course was nice, it was a beautiful day to play golf and I just got beat.”
Thompson and Takacs slugged it out for 36 holes, and an eventual 37th, trading birdies, pars and bogeys throughout the day, both refusing to waver and seemingly in lockstep with one another.
In the end, Takacs came out on top, but it wasn’t without Thompson applying pressure every step of the way.
“I couldn’t really catch him that often, so when I did, I had to capitalize and sink a 40-footer to force the playoff,” Thompson said.
Thompson wasn’t the only KMAlander to collect hardware Tuesday.
CAM sophomore Chase Jahde shot 75 on the first day and 78 the second to finish 11 over par for the tournament, good for fourth place overall.
“The first day, I came out and played great golf,” Jahde said. “I really finished strong both days, which I liked. I thought both days went well. I didn’t have enough to finish what I wanted to, but top five is fine with me.”
Jahde entered Tuesday in solo second place, but two bogeys on the first three holes forced him to chase the leaders for the rest of the round. In spite of the slow start, he shot just one over par on the final six holes of the day, including a birdie on the last.
“I was like ‘Well Chase, you gotta do something, so just try to par,’” Jahde said. “I just kept trying to par. Get on [the green], two-putt for par and move on.”
Jahde still has two years remaining as a high school golfer, and now that he has a taste of the state tournament, he wants more.
“It was a great experience and I’ll be back next year,” Jahde said.
In the team race, CAM finished 10th, 43 strokes behind champion Hillcrest Academy.
CAM’s Seth Hensley and Griswold’s Kamron Brownlee tied for 28th, each shooting 28-over for the tournament.
Bradyn Bohnsack (T51, +41), Lukas James (T64, +52), Carson Cary (T64, +52) and Gavyn Jessen (68th, +63) rounded out CAM’s team score.
Click here for full results from the 2023 Iowa Boys Class 1A State Golf Championship Tournament.
View full interviews with Thompson and Jahde below.