(Sidney) -- A new era begins in Sidney this Friday with Shawn Thompson taking over for long-time coach Donnie Sears when the Cowboys welcome Wayne.
“I think it’s been a pretty smooth transition,” Coach Thompson told KMA Sports. “I know the kids and the program already, being a long-time assistant coach. We’ve done a few things to tweak it and make it a little different, but it’s gone smooth.”
While Coach Thompson has plenty of experience within the program and with many of the kids on the team, the actual on-field experience for the Cowboys this year is at a bit of a minimum.
“We’re really young,” Thompson admitted. “We’ve got very few seniors, but the seniors we do have we’re really leaning on.”
Thompson says returning All-District lineman Nik Peters and wide receiver Jeramiah Ballan have been leading the youthful group.
“(Peters) is already kind of just taking on that big time leader for us,” he said. “He’s playing at a high level already. There’s always work to do, but he’s playing at a high level. (Ballan) is a fast kid and does a lot of good things for us. Those are two senior leaders that are really stepping up, and I can also add Taylor McFail in there. He’s made the switch from the offensive line to the backfield for us, and he’ll play a key role.”
Thompson adds sophomore Michael Hensley will also play a key role in the backfield, and there is a three-way race at quarterback between sophomores LaDarius Albright and Andreas Buttry and freshman Tate Mount.
“The competition has been good, and all three guys bring something that’s very quality to the table,” Thompson said. “(Albright) had never taken a snap before, but he came in the scrimmage against Red Oak (this past Friday) and did the little things right. (Mount) played quarterback in junior high, and he does a great job and has great leadership qualities. I love his control in the huddle as a freshman. (Buttry) played slot for us last year and never played any quarterback. Very smart kid, and he seems to have very good composure and is a good leader there.”
While Thompson says the quarterback decision will likely go right up to kickoff on Friday night, he adds there’s a chance that they could use all three of them at some point when Wayne comes to town.
Speaking of the Falcons, Sidney beat Wayne on opening night, 46-6, last season. That proved to be their only win of the year. Wayne, though, is much like the Cowboys last year in that they appear to have the experience advantage.
“It’s completely opposite from last year,” Thompson said. “Last year, we were kind of the older team, and this year they’re kind of the older team. They return all their skill position players. We’ve got have some things executed right and be ready to go. Wayne will come into town and ready to go. I know they probably feel they have the upper hand with returning their skill players and us saying goodbye to the 10 or 11 seniors we had last year.”
Wayne could bring back junior quarterback Boudyn White, all but two of their carries in the backfield and all 13 of their receptions at receiver.
“I think we have to do the basics,” Thompson concluded. “We have to get on blocks and stay on blocks. We have to be in the right place at the right time. The biggest thing is wrapping up and finishing tackles. If we can be a finish team, then we’ll be in a spot to be there. We’ve just go to be the guys that finish, and that’s our biggest key.”
Kirt Manion will provide reports from Sidney/Wayne on Friday evening during the Red Oak Chrysler Football Connection Show. KMA’s Week 1 coverage goes from 6:20 to midnight on AM 960 and FM 99.1 Friday evening.
Check out the full interview with Coach Thompson below.