(Sidney) -- It’s the changing of the guard at Sidney, and Shawn Thompson feels he’s never been more prepared to lead the Cowboys into the future.
Thompson, who has coached in the Sidney program for well over a decade, is the new Cowboys head coach, taking over for his mentor, Donnie Sears, who retired after 24 years.
“I started back in 2006 as a volunteer assistant coach,” Thompson said. “I was actually doing a little bit of scouting for Farragut, and I went over and watched Sidney play. I saw Donnie Seras and admired the way he coached his kids. I went and asked if there was an opportunity to coach sometime, and he put me on as a volunteer assistant.”
Thompson’s role grew over the years, taking over as a defensive coordinator first in the junior high program and was honored as the junior high coach of the year in 2017. Over the last six years, he’s been on the Sidney varsity staff as the offensive coordinator.
“One of the benefits of this job is to get to follow a guy like (Coach Sears) around for 16-17 years,” Thompson said. “I’ve learned some great things and learned the right way, I think. The right way things should be done. He’s been a great tool to use, and the good thing is that he’s still around if I ever have any questions.”
Thompson knows he has some big shoes to fill with Sears’ retirement, and he says continuing the legacy within the Sidney program is vitally important to him.
“I’m just excited to try to live up to not just the expectations of the things (Coach Sears did) over the years, but the other coaches that came before him,” Thompson said. “Just to try to live up to the great things those guys have done over the years is a great feeling.”
The job certainly won’t be easy for Thompson, as Sidney continues to transition from 8-Player to 11-Player football. The Cowboys have gone just 1-15 since the switch.
“There’s a lot of good things we’ve done here,” Thompson said. “We made the switch from 8-man to 11-man, and we found some things that work and didn’t work. We’ll try to add to the things that did work and tweak a few things. We’re not going to totally upset the boat.”
As for his philosophies in football, Coach Thompson believes they will continue to look a lot like the Sidney football may have grown accustomed to seeing.
“We did lose 10 seniors, and we’ve got to replace those guys with some younger guys, but they seem to be ready,” he said. “We’ll be a run-pass offense with a little bit of fun sprinkled in there, and we plan to play physical, quick and aggressive on defense.”
