(Council Bluffs) -- Lewis Central (16-2) took a stranglehold on the Hawkeye Ten standings with a 7-1 victory over second-place Saint Albert (14-10) Thursday thanks to a stellar performance from pitcher Ty Thomson.
“Coming into the game, we had a pretty long doubleheader up in Carroll on Monday night,” Lewis Central head coach Jim Waters said. “I know the guys were dragging a little bit, but it just so happened that this was [Thomson’s] turn in the rotation and he brought his A-game, probably a little bit more.”
Thomson pitched a complete-game gem, allowing just one run on two hits with 13 strikeouts on the night.
“They figured out that I was just throwing fastball first pitch, then I started mixing stuff in and kept them off balance all night long,” Thomson said. “When I’m in the zone, nobody can do or say anything that’s gonna get me out of it.”
Lewis Central got the scoring started in the third inning when Brady Hetzel ripped a RBI double and later stole home on a wild pitch to make it 2-0 Titans.
As Thomson continued to deal on the mound, Lewis Central’s bats woke up.
In the fourth inning, the Titans scored five runs with two outs on the board. Parker Heller and Luke Woltmann each hit RBI singles to drive in Brody Goeser and Logan Manz before Hetzel picked up his second and third RBI of the evening with a double.
Hetzel finished the night 2-for-4 with three RBI.
“We talked to [Hetzel] about using the whole field and the last two RBI he got were on a single to [the opposite] field,” Waters said. “He has a nice approach at the plate.”
With a 7-0 lead, Thomson cruised to the finish sans a run scored by Saint Albert’s Brendan Monahan on a passed ball.
Thomson’s 13 strikeouts Thursday added to an already-gaudy total, as he’s now up to __ punch-outs on the season.
“[Thomson] was just pounding the zone,” Waters said. “Good location, in and out, throwing his breaking stuff first strike. He was outstanding. He looked like a next-level pitcher tonight.”
Lewis Central now holds a four-game lead in the Hawkeye Ten conference with less than two weeks remaining in the regular season.
The Titans, who are ranked No. 2 in Class 3A by the Iowa High School Baseball Coaches Association, are looking to return to the state tournament and this time find a more fulfilling ending after getting bounced in the quarterfinals a season ago.
“Obviously we want to win state,” Thomson said. “We wanna beat everybody the rest of the season and beat everybody in Iowa City.”
Lewis Central returns to action at 8 A.M. Saturday for a matchup against Waukee in the Battle of the Bluffs, while Saint Albert travels to Woodbine Friday.
View full video interviews with Thomson and Waters below.