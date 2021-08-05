(Iowa City) -- Three University of Iowa football players were put on the Rotary Lombardi Award watch list on Thursday.
Those tabbed were junior center Tyler Linderbaum, senior offensive lineman Kyler Schott and senior defensive end Zach VanValkenburg.
Linderbaum was a finalist for the Rimington Trophy last year and was a first-team All-American from the Athletic and Pro Football Focus, as well as a second-team All-American by Associated Press, FWAA, Phil Steele and the Walter Camp Foundation.
Schott earned honorable mention Big Ten honors last season while VanValkenburg was a second-team nod.