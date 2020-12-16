(KMAland) -- The football journeys of Seth Malcom, Thomas Fidone and Blake Sadr have been extremely different, but they all have one thing in common....the next step is at the Division I level.
Malcom, a Fremont-Mills senior, made his college future official on Wednesday, signing with the University of Nebraska.
“It means everything,” he told KMA Sports. “It’s been a long time coming. Just glad to get the day over with.”
The 6-foot-3, 205-pound inside linebacker recruit committed to Nebraska on June 6th before earning his second consecutive KMAland 8-Player Defensive Player of the Year award this season.
“(Nebraska has a) great fanbase,” Malcom said. “From the time I met the coaches, I knew I wanted to go there. Over the time getting to know them each day, it just feels like they’re great people.”
Malcom is one of three Iowans in the Nebraska class, joining Fidone and Mount Pleasant’s Henry Lutovsky. Mount Ayr’s Payton Weehler is also a walk-on in the class.
For Fidone, his path has been one every high school football player dreams about.
A four-star recruit, Fidone is the top-ranked tight end in the nation, the top overall player in Iowa and the No. 41 ranked player nationally, according to 247 Sports.
Fidone held offers from 36 Power Five programs. On August 26th, he chose to stay close to home over the likes of Alabama, LSU and Michigan.
"I'm ready to get things turned around when I get there," Fidone said. "It was a huge dream as a little kid. I'm extremely blessed and excited to get over there and make a difference."
Fidone's declaration to the Division I level is the latest of many from Lewis Central who have done so, joining the likes of Caleb Shudak (Iowa), Drake Nettles (Iowa State), Hayden Hatcher (Kansas), Logan Jones (Iowa), Max Duggan (TCU), Mitch Brinkman (South Florida) and Ja'Chai Baker (Southeast Missouri State).
"When I started throwing around with Max my freshman and sophomore year, I really realized I could," Fidone said when asked when he knew he could play at the collegiate level.
The 6-foot-6 pass-catcher hopes to have an immediate impact in Lincoln as part of what Husker fans hope is an eventual turnaround.
"I could have went to a big school and started winning, but I'd rather be a part of turning something around to be great than going somewhere to be great," Fidone said. "I want to have a huge impact and help us win some games."
When it comes to career goals, Fidone isn't shy to admit that his are lofty.
"I want to break some records and be the best tight end to go through Nebraska," Fidone said. "My career goal is to get to the next level after Nebraska and get to the NFL."
While Malcom and Fidone are staying close to home, Treynor standout Blake Sadr will make the 437-mile move north and join FCS's most dominant program -- North Dakota State.
"It's really awesome," Sadr said. "I'm excited to get to Fargo and work with the great guys. The Class of 2021 is a great group."
Sadr says he began to realize he could potentially play football at the next level once he hit high school.
"I never really thought about it until freshman year," he said. "That's when my goals started to become a reality and I started working at that point."
The Bison's recruiting process of Sadr began earlier this fall.
"Their whole coaching staff started talking to me," Sadr said. 'Then I got touch with some of their 2021 commits and it grew from there."
It's fitting that an athlete from a tradition-rich program like Treynor would be drawn to North Dakota State, who has won eight of the last nine FCS National Championships.
"It's probably classic Treynor cocky kid, but I wanted to go to a program like that because that's what we have here," Sadr said. "I wanted to continue to compete at a high level and for championships."
Sadr has been a two-way player on the line for Coach Jeff Casey in high school but will transition to the interior offensive line in college.
"It's gonna look like 30 more pounds, cutting some fat and getting a lot more lean muscle," Sadr said of his transition to the offensive line.
Sadr tells KMA Sports that he will redshirt his first year on campus while learning the schemes and making the transition from Treynor's option-oriented offense to North Dakota State's run-heavy scheme.
"All-American is one of my biggest goals," Sadr said. "And helping lead them to a couple of more national championships."
The complete interviews with Malcom, Fidone and Sadr, as well as photo galleries from Wednesday's signings, can be viewed below.