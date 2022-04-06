(Lincoln) -- Three University of Nebraska track and field athletes collected Big Ten weekly honors.
Those accolades went to Darius Luff, Mayson Conner and Jenna Rogers.
Luff was named Big Ten Men's Track Athlete of the Week, Conner was named the Field Athlete of the Week and Rogers was the Women's Field Athlete of the Week.
Luff shined for the Huskers in the 110 hurdles, winning the Florida Relays in a time of 13.70 while Conner took third in the high jump by clearing 7-01.00.
Rogers, meanwhile, took fourth in the high jump with a personal best leap of 6-00.50.
