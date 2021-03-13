(Lincoln) -- Auburn's 62nd consecutive win handed the Bulldogs a third consecutive state title with a 41-33 victory over Adams Central in the Class C1 state championship game.
"It was very gratifying," Coach Jim Weeks said about the win.
"Just to go out on top means the world to me," senior Cam Binder said.
The championship for the Bulldogs came despite Binder being held to four points.
"I told myself before the game that if I score zero points, but we win the state championship, I will take that," Binder said.
Binder's quiet day shooting opened the door for his little brother, Maverick, to introduce himself to the state. The freshman finished with 11 points.
"I've been telling him this whole year that he going to make big shots in a big game someday," his older brother said. "Without him, we would not have won this state championship."
"That was his best game of the season," Weeks said about the younger Binder's day.
Dan Frary paced Auburn with a 14-point, nine-rebound performance.
"I knew it was going to be a physical game," Frary said. "I knew I had to toughen up and battle."
"Dan was an absolute beast," Weeks said. "To have a guy that does what he does is absolutely special."
Ryan Binder -- Cam and Maverick's cousin -- added 11 points.
The Bulldogs' defense flexed its muscle early, holding Adams Central to only one first-quarter point, which came at the end of the quarter. Auburn held Adams Central to only six points in the first half, taking a 12-6 lead.
"We liked the tempo," Weeks said. "We wanted to get in our tempo.
Adams Central remained within distance down the stretch, but Auburn held them off, icing the game with free throws.
The third consecutive championship for Auburn (26-0) brings a bittersweet end to the careers of a senior class that features Binder, Frary and fellow starter Cade Patzel.
After the game, Coach Weeks and Cam Binder had the opportunity to reflect on his team's three consecutive state titles.
"The first one was not expected," Coach Weeks said about their titles. "We came in as the seven seed and won two games on last-second shots. Last year, we had the best team and the best players. This year, we had to have some guys step up, and there was the pressure of the win streak. This is the most emotional one for me, especially because of this group of seniors."
"We battled this year," Cam Binder said. "That's why this one means the most to me."
The complete press conference following Auburn's championship can be viewed below.