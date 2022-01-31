(KMAland) -- A trio of regional women's college basketball players were named to the Wooden Award Late Season Top 20 watch list on Monday.
Those chosen ones were Kansas State's Ayoka Lee, Iowa's Caitlin Clark and Iowa State's Ashley Joens.
Lee averages 25.0 points per game while shooting 58.2% from the field.
Clark contributes 25.5 points per game, 8.5 rebounds and 8.0 assists per game while Joens chips in 20.1 points and 9.3 rebounds per contest for the Cyclones.
