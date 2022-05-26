(Bedford) -- Another year of growth and another state medal has landed Bedford junior Emily Baker the 2022 KMAland Female Field Athlete of the Year.
Baker followed up a breakthrough season as a sophomore when she placed fourth in the Class 1A shot put by placing at the Drake Relays and finishing as a state runner-up in 1A. Her keys to success? An energy drink and throwing with anger.
“It’s a great way to get your anger out,” Baker said of throwing the shot put. “Just throwing a heavy ball really, really far. My friend always has tried to tell me motivational things, but I say, ‘You have to say mean things to get me angry.’ So every time before I throw she always tells me not to suck. I think that’s motivational.”
Motivational ploys and superstitions aside, Baker’s success speaks for itself. She ranked second in KMAland and first in KMAland Iowa with a best throw of 41-10.50, consistently throwing further and further throughout the course of the season.
“That throw is pretty important to me,” Baker said of her top throw of the season. “I remember, just as soon as I stepped into Lenox that day I could feel that I was going to have a really good throw. I had to have my mom get my energy drink, I had my AirPods in and I was getting all pumped up. I kind of just knew going in that I was going to have a big throw that day.”
Baker’s throw in Lenox was just the latest of her personal-best throws this season.
“I think the most important step I took in getting ready for this year was remembering last year’s throws and trying to improve on things that weren’t quite as solid,” Baker said. “Another important thing is the mental preparation. I think mental preparation can often be just about as important as physical preparation. This year, I really had to get into the mindset that mentally I stepped into the ring and needed to beat myself and past throws to keep on improving.”
Baker claimed a fifth-place finish in the shot at the Drake Relays before her state runner-up medal at the 1A meet last week.
“I know I did my best and worked my hardest,” Baker added. “I just need to prepare even better for next year by continuing to work hard. I know that I’ve improved a lot this year, so that feels really good to me, as well.”
Listen to much more with the first KMAland Female Field Athlete of the Year from Thursday’s UFR below.