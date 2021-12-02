MSHSAA

(KMAland) -- Here we go with one final picks blog. The state of Missouri is still playing football, and we are picking their remaining championship games.

Ryan took the lead back with a great 7-2 Saturday while Trevor went 5-4 and Derek was a horrific 3-6. Here is how things stand at the moment:

Ryan: 199-102 (.661)

Derek: 197-105 (.652)

Trev: 175-99 (.639)

Class 8P Championship Game: Worth County (13-0) vs. Drexel (12-0) (Thursday, 7:00 PM)

This appears to be the first matchup between the two programs in the recent past.

Derek: Drexel. I was very, very impressed with how Drexel handled King City. Worth County is a different story, but Alex Rinehart may or may not play. And if he does, it’s probably not going to be at 100%.

Trev: Drexel. I'm making this pick under the notion Alex Rinehart is not 100% and his status is in limbo. I hope I'm wrong. If so, my pick would have been the Tigers, but Jacob Coffey is a beast for Drexel and I think the Bobcats get it done in a 38-34 dandy. 

Ryan: Worth County. The Tigers will have their work cut out for them on the defensive side of the ball in this one. While I feel confident that Worth County will score, slowing down Drexel could be a chore. I'll take the Tigers to win their second-straight nail-biter and get another title.

Class 1 Championship Game: Marceline (12-1) vs. East Buchanan (13-1) (Saturday, 3:00 PM)

These two teams met in the Class 1 state playoffs back in 2004. It was a 31-7 win for East Buchanan.

Trev: East Buchanan

Ryan: Marceline

Derek: Marceline

Class 2 Championship Game: Lamar (13-0) vs. Lutheran St. Charles (11-2) (Friday, 3:00 PM)

This appears to be the first matchup between the two programs in the recent past.

Ryan: Lamar

Derek: Lutheran St. Charles

Trev: Lamar

Class 3 Championship Game: St. Pius X (Kansas City) (12-1) vs. St. Mary’s (St. Louis) (11-1) (Saturday, 11:00 AM)

This appears to be the first matchup between the two programs in the recent past.

Derek: St. Mary’s (St. Louis)

Trev: St. Pius X

Ryan: St. Pius X

Class 4 Championship Game: Smithville (12-0) vs. Hannibal (13-0) (Friday, 11:00 AM)

This appears to be the first matchup between the two programs in the recent past.

Trev: Smithville

Ryan: Hannibal

Derek: Smithville

Class 5 Championship Game: Holt (13-0) vs. Webb City (10-3) (Friday, 7:00 PM)

This appears to be the first matchup between the two programs in the recent past.

Ryan: Webb City

Derek: Holt

Trev: Webb City

