(KMAland) -- Here we go with one final picks blog. The state of Missouri is still playing football, and we are picking their remaining championship games.
Ryan took the lead back with a great 7-2 Saturday while Trevor went 5-4 and Derek was a horrific 3-6. Here is how things stand at the moment:
Ryan: 199-102 (.661)
Derek: 197-105 (.652)
Trev: 175-99 (.639)
Class 8P Championship Game: Worth County (13-0) vs. Drexel (12-0) (Thursday, 7:00 PM)
This appears to be the first matchup between the two programs in the recent past.
Derek: Drexel. I was very, very impressed with how Drexel handled King City. Worth County is a different story, but Alex Rinehart may or may not play. And if he does, it’s probably not going to be at 100%.
Trev: Drexel. I'm making this pick under the notion Alex Rinehart is not 100% and his status is in limbo. I hope I'm wrong. If so, my pick would have been the Tigers, but Jacob Coffey is a beast for Drexel and I think the Bobcats get it done in a 38-34 dandy.
Ryan: Worth County. The Tigers will have their work cut out for them on the defensive side of the ball in this one. While I feel confident that Worth County will score, slowing down Drexel could be a chore. I'll take the Tigers to win their second-straight nail-biter and get another title.
Class 1 Championship Game: Marceline (12-1) vs. East Buchanan (13-1) (Saturday, 3:00 PM)
These two teams met in the Class 1 state playoffs back in 2004. It was a 31-7 win for East Buchanan.
Trev: East Buchanan
Ryan: Marceline
Derek: Marceline
Class 2 Championship Game: Lamar (13-0) vs. Lutheran St. Charles (11-2) (Friday, 3:00 PM)
This appears to be the first matchup between the two programs in the recent past.
Ryan: Lamar
Derek: Lutheran St. Charles
Trev: Lamar
Class 3 Championship Game: St. Pius X (Kansas City) (12-1) vs. St. Mary’s (St. Louis) (11-1) (Saturday, 11:00 AM)
This appears to be the first matchup between the two programs in the recent past.
Derek: St. Mary’s (St. Louis)
Trev: St. Pius X
Ryan: St. Pius X
Class 4 Championship Game: Smithville (12-0) vs. Hannibal (13-0) (Friday, 11:00 AM)
This appears to be the first matchup between the two programs in the recent past.
Trev: Smithville
Ryan: Hannibal
Derek: Smithville
Class 5 Championship Game: Holt (13-0) vs. Webb City (10-3) (Friday, 7:00 PM)
This appears to be the first matchup between the two programs in the recent past.
Ryan: Webb City
Derek: Holt
Trev: Webb City