(KMAland) -- The great thing about this moment in time is that there are football games every single day – or seemingly. Yesterday, we had Wednesday Football Wednesday. Today, it’s Thursday Football Thursday.
Trevor went 1-0 yesterday while Derek and Ryan were 0-2. Not great for the leaders! Can Trevor make a comeback? Well, there are four games on the slate today. Here are the latest standings:
Ryan: 139-80 (.635)
Derek: 138-82 (.627)
Trev: 128-80 (.615)
Today’s picks! Big ups to BCMoore for the continued greatness with his computer rankings and the Iowa Scores Project.
Class A Semifinal: East Buchanan (10-1) vs. West Hancock (11-0) – BCMoore line: West Hancock by 25.50
This appears to be the first meeting between the two programs.
Derek’s Pick: West Hancock -25.50.
Trev’s Pick: West Hancock -25.50.
Ryan’s Pick: East Buchanan +25.50.
Class A Semifinal: Woodbury Central (10-1) vs. Grundy Center (10-1) – BCMoore line: Grundy Center by 2.09
This appears to be the first meeting between the two programs.
Trev’s Pick: Grundy Center -2.09.
Ryan’s Pick: Grundy Center -2.09.
Derek’s Pick: Grundy Center -2.09.
Class 4A Semifinal: Lewis Central (9-2) vs. Waverly-Shell Rock (10-1) – BCMoore line: Lewis Central by 0.22
This appears to be the first meeting between the two programs.
Ryan’s Pick: Lewis Central -0.22. This Lewis Central squad is playing some really good football too. You couple that with the raw talent that they have on their roster and that is scary. W-SR brings an old-school mentality to the Class 4A playoffs and the Dome and LC has had success slowing down run-first offenses this year. I'll take the Titans.
Derek’s Pick: Lewis Central -0.22. The Titans have turned the thing up a notch over the last couple games, and I think their experience in the Dome and its surroundings will be a major advantage over a Waverly-Shell Rock team that might be one year ahead of schedule.
Trev’s Pick: No Pick. Hear the call with Trevor and Tom Moore today on KMA-FM 99.1.
Class 4A Semifinal: Winterset (9-2) vs. Cedar Rapids Xavier (10-1) – BCMoore line: Xavier by 4.15
Derek’s Pick: Xavier -4.15.
Trev’s Pick: Xavier -4.15.
Ryan’s Pick: Xavier -4.15.