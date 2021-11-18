(KMAland) -- It’s a Thursday Football Thursday. Or is it Football Thursday Football? I don’t know. Whatever it is, we’ve got four state championship picks against the BCMoore spread.
The last time we made picks Mr. Ryan Matheny was a perfect 4-0. He was all over it! Derek went 2-2, and Trevor was 1-2. Here’s how the standings look heading into another big week:
Ryan: 162-86 (.653)
Derek: 160-89 (.643)
Trev: 139-85 (.621)
Here are the Thursday picks with another big thanks to BCMoore for the rankings, the spreads and the history.
8P Championship: CAM, Anita (12-0) vs. Easton Valley (12-0) — BCMoore line: CAM by 18.65
Both teams are going for their first state championships, and they have never played.
Derek’s Pick: CAM -18.65. I think it’s time for me to get on the Cougars side. I’ve thought they would win every single game that they played leading up to this point, but I kept picking against them against the spread. I’m tired of that. Go Cougars.
Trev’s Pick: No Pick. You can hear Trev and Tom Moore on the call this morning at 9:30 on KMA-FM 99.1.
Ryan’s Pick: CAM -18.65. The Cougars are playing on a whole new level right now. This team is scary and I think they roll to a title.
A Championship: Grundy Center (11-1) vs. West Hancock (12-0) — BCMoore line: West Hancock by 2.86
This is not the first matchup between these two teams. It’s actually the third straight season that they’ve played in November. Grundy Center won last year, 20-14, in a state quarterfinal while West Hancock took a 21-17 win in the 2019 Class A state championship. West Hancock also won in 2009, 2016 and 2017 while Grundy Center won in 2008 and 2015. Grundy Center is a three-time champion with a 2A title in 1984 and two 1A titles in 1987 and 1988. West Hancock had a 1973 and 1996 title to go with that 2019 title.
Trev’s Pick: Grundy Center +2.86
Ryan’s Pick: West Hancock -2.86
Derek’s Pick: West Hancock -2.86
1A Championship: West Sioux (11-1) vs. Van Meter (12-0) — BCMoore line: Van Meter by 14.70
This is the second November matchup between the two since 2018. West Sioux won a thrilling 38-35 state semifinal game that year. Would you believe the Bulldogs have just one state championship? That was in 2017. West Sioux also won in Class A in 2017 and then went on to the 1A title (after that win over Van Meter) in 2018.
Ryan’s Pick: Van Meter -14.70
Derek’s Pick: West Sioux +14.70
Trev’s Pick: Van Meter -14.70
4A Championship: Lewis Central (10-2) vs. Cedar Rapids Xavier (11-1) — BCMoore line: Lewis Central by 6.90
This is the second time these two teams have played in the Dome. The 2018 meeting was a semifinal and a 37-13 win for Xavier. LC has never won a state championship while Xavier won in 2006 in 4A and in 2017 and 2018 in 3A.
Derek’s Pick: Xavier +6.90. I’m going to take Xavier to cover that 6.90. I think it’s going to be a 3-4 point game one way or the other. And I’m looking forward to hearing Trevor and Tom call this thing.
Trev’s Pick: No pick. Didn’t you read above? Trev and Tom are going to be calling this thing on KMA-FM 99.1 at 7:00 tonight.
Ryan’s Pick: Lewis Central -6.90. The Titans are playing their best football at the right time of the year. After a little bit of a slow start last week, they cruised to a win. I have confidence in their defense in this one, as long as the offense clicks, then I will take LC.