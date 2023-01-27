KMALAND GIRLS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD 

CORNER CONFERENCE

Sidney 61 Hamburg 24 

MISSOURI RIVER CONFERENCE

Sioux City East 66 Sioux City North 33 

BLUEGRASS CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT

Semifinal: Ankeny Christian 54 Diagonal 26 

Semifinal: Twin Cedars 53 Melcher-Dallas 51 

Consolation: Orient-Macksburg 62 Moulton-Udell 37 

Consolation: Moravia vs. Murray (MISSING) 

Consolation: Mormon Trail 48 Lamoni 43

NON-CONFERENCE

East Mills 58 Clarinda 54

Red Oak 53 Griswold 26 

Glenwood 62 Underwood 53 

Carroll 68 Harlan 45 

Stanton 68 CAM 34

Woodbine 68 Fremont-Mills 67 

Nodaway Valley 69 Essex 25

Panorama 47 Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 38

LeMars 65  Western Christian 56

HAMILTON TOURNAMENT

Semifinal: East Buchanan 60 East Atchison 18 

NORTH PLATTE TOURNAMENT

Semifinal: Platte Valley 54 North Andrew 33 

Semifinal: West Platte def. North Platte

AREA NEBRASKA 

Falls City Sacred Heart 55 Johnson-Brock 49 

Fairbury 42 Johnson County Central 32

Elmwood-Murdock 60 Palmyra 23

TRAILBLAZER CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT

Consolation: Nebraska City 51 Ralston 36

KMALAND BOYS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD

NEBRASKA FRONTIER CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT

Heartland Christian 57 Whiting 11

NON-CONFERENCE

Clarinda 51 East Mills 45  

CAM 77 Stanton 70 

Boyer Valley 72 Griswold 39

Woodbine 78 Fremont-Mills 44 

Nodaway Valley 69 Essex 29 

Collins-Maxwell 66 Martensdale-St. Marys 40 

Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 89 Panorama 56

NORTH PLATTE TOURNAMENT 

Semifinal: Platte Valley 62 North Andrew 48

Semifinal: West Platte def. Mid-Buchanan

AREA NEBRASKA 

Johnson-Brock 38 Falls City Sacred Heart 34

Elmwood-Murdock 51 Palmyra 48 

Johnson County Central 71 Fairbury 60

TRAILBLAZER CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT 

Consolation: Ralston 76 Nebraska City 49 

NEBRASKA CAPITOL CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT

Semifinal: Ashland-Greenwood 65 Conestoga 26

Semifinal: Douglas County West 53 Syracuse 33 

Consolation: Yutan 39 Louisville 27

Consolation: Fort Calhoun 63 Arlington 43 

 
 
 

