KMALAND GIRLS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD
CORNER CONFERENCE
Sidney 61 Hamburg 24
MISSOURI RIVER CONFERENCE
Sioux City East 66 Sioux City North 33
BLUEGRASS CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT
Semifinal: Ankeny Christian 54 Diagonal 26
Semifinal: Twin Cedars 53 Melcher-Dallas 51
Consolation: Orient-Macksburg 62 Moulton-Udell 37
Consolation: Moravia vs. Murray (MISSING)
Consolation: Mormon Trail 48 Lamoni 43
NON-CONFERENCE
East Mills 58 Clarinda 54
Red Oak 53 Griswold 26
Glenwood 62 Underwood 53
Carroll 68 Harlan 45
Stanton 68 CAM 34
Woodbine 68 Fremont-Mills 67
Nodaway Valley 69 Essex 25
Panorama 47 Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 38
LeMars 65 Western Christian 56
HAMILTON TOURNAMENT
Semifinal: East Buchanan 60 East Atchison 18
NORTH PLATTE TOURNAMENT
Semifinal: Platte Valley 54 North Andrew 33
Semifinal: West Platte def. North Platte
AREA NEBRASKA
Falls City Sacred Heart 55 Johnson-Brock 49
Fairbury 42 Johnson County Central 32
Elmwood-Murdock 60 Palmyra 23
TRAILBLAZER CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT
Consolation: Nebraska City 51 Ralston 36
KMALAND BOYS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD
NEBRASKA FRONTIER CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT
Heartland Christian 57 Whiting 11
NON-CONFERENCE
Clarinda 51 East Mills 45
CAM 77 Stanton 70
Boyer Valley 72 Griswold 39
Woodbine 78 Fremont-Mills 44
Nodaway Valley 69 Essex 29
Collins-Maxwell 66 Martensdale-St. Marys 40
Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 89 Panorama 56
NORTH PLATTE TOURNAMENT
Semifinal: Platte Valley 62 North Andrew 48
Semifinal: West Platte def. Mid-Buchanan
AREA NEBRASKA
Johnson-Brock 38 Falls City Sacred Heart 34
Elmwood-Murdock 51 Palmyra 48
Johnson County Central 71 Fairbury 60
TRAILBLAZER CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT
Consolation: Ralston 76 Nebraska City 49
NEBRASKA CAPITOL CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT
Semifinal: Ashland-Greenwood 65 Conestoga 26
Semifinal: Douglas County West 53 Syracuse 33
Consolation: Yutan 39 Louisville 27
Consolation: Fort Calhoun 63 Arlington 43