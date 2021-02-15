Iowa State Cyclones

(Ames) -- Iowa State University has announced that Thursday's men's basketball tilt against Texas has been postponed. 

At this moment, a makeup date has not been announced. The Cyclones will return to action on Saturday when they face Oklahoma. 

