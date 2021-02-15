(Ames) -- Iowa State University has announced that Thursday's men's basketball tilt against Texas has been postponed.
At this moment, a makeup date has not been announced. The Cyclones will return to action on Saturday when they face Oklahoma.
Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Record low temperatures expected. Low -21F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph..
Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Record low temperatures expected. Low -21F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
Updated: February 15, 2021 @ 6:59 pm
(Ames) -- Iowa State University has announced that Thursday's men's basketball tilt against Texas has been postponed.
At this moment, a makeup date has not been announced. The Cyclones will return to action on Saturday when they face Oklahoma.
Thank you for reading kmaland.com
At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.