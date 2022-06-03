(Red Oak) -- It took everything the Red Oak Tigers had and then some for their first Hawkeye 10 Conference victory of the young baseball season.
The Tigers (3-4) took down their conference foe the Shenandoah Mustangs (1-5) in a 6-5, extra innings thriller on Thursday night.
Neither team backed down from the other, going back and forth from the very start of the game. Shenandoah came out of the gate playing to their keen bunting, and found themselves with a one run advantage. However, the Tigers were able to rally back in the bottom of the first, with the help of some swift base running by junior Landon Couse.
"We did a lot of base running at practice at the start of the season, so everything our coaches taught us just pays off," said Couse.
An RBI from Red Oak's AJ Schmid would see the Tigers with a 2-1 advantage. That would be matched in the third by the Mustangs, scoring two of their own and charging ahead 3-2. A score from Schmid and teammate Kayden Bozwell off errant throws in the fourth pushed the Tigers back in front.
Schmid's hot night at the plate was matched by his solid performance on the mound. The junior tossed close to 100 pitches and recorded 9 strikeouts through a 7-inning performance.
"I was real comfortable with the field that we had and our bunt calls," said Schmid. "I knew our field behind me would get the job done if needed. I was just trying to locate my pitch to where it'd go off the bat wrong and get them down to two strikes so they'd be forced to hit."
Despite Schmid racking up the K's, Shenandoah hung around just long enough to see themselves leading late into the game. The Mustangs were holding tight to a 5-4 lead in the bottom of the seventh, when Couse made himself known again by getting on base with a single and then racing home all the way from second on a missed throw to tie the game and keep the Tigers in it.
Into the eighth frame, Tigers reliever Braden Woods was able to keep Shenandoah at bay and keep the score knotted up at 5-5. With two outs and runners on, it looked as though things would need another encore before a winner would be decided. That was until freshman Brett Erickson got his first hit of the night to drive in the walk-off run.
"A walk-off hit has always been my dream -- it's like a little kid's dream, it's just crazy I don't even know what to say," said Erickson. "I talked to my dad before that at bat and he had trust in me the whole time, and I just took it up the middle and just did exactly what he said."
The win notches Red Oak's first conference victory of the season, and gets them back in the winner's column after hitting a rough patch against some tough in-conference opponents in Lewis Central and Clarinda. Despite the adversity his team faced against Shenandoah and on their schedule, Red Oak Head Coach Mark Erickson says they never let it get them down.
"One of the things we focus on a lot is just answering back to teams," said Coach Erickson. "We've done that really well this year. We haven't wont all of our ballgames, but we do a good job of responding and just not letting things like that get to us."
Awaiting the Tigers in their next game will be the Missouri Valley Big Reds. The Tigers and Mustangs will see each other again on June 14.
Check out the full interviews with Erickson, Couse, Schmid, and Coach Erickson below.