(Malvern) -- East Mills baseball heads into the Corner Conference Tournament week feeling good about their recent results.
The Wolverines (8-6) have won four of their last five with victories over Griswold, Sidney, East Union and Essex.
"I've been pretty pleased so far," East Mills head coach Lee Christians said. "We've been in a lot of games. Early in the year, we were losing close games. Lately, we've been on the other side of those. I'll take it. I think we're in a good position heading into the Corner Conference Tournament."
Getting the bats rolling has been a major element to East Mills' recent success.
"Early in the year, we struggled to put together hits in the sixth and seventh innings," Christians said. "Last couple (of games), our kids have come through."
The Wolverines hit .243 as a team and have averaged just over seven runs per contest.
Lincoln Palmer has been their top bat. Palmer has a .444/.681/.662 line with 12 RBI. Mason Crouse owns a .419 average with 12 RBI, while Peyton Embree contributes a .371 average and 14 RBI.
"The top part of our lineup is really producing runs," Christians said. "The depth of the lineup is something we've focused on. We've tried to get all nine hitters to be more competitive at the plate so we can roll through the lineup."
Sylas Allen hits .351 and is tied for Embree with a team-best 14 RBI, while Zach Thornburg, Kyler Williams, Anthony Anderson and Ryan Sayers have also been consistent sticks in the lineup.
East Mills' pitching rotation has a 2.72 team ERA. Allen has a 0.98 ERA and 24 strikeouts in 14 1/3 innings, while Jack Gordon (22 2/3 IP, 1.85 ERA, 35 K) and Sayers (22 IP, 2.23 ERA, 16 K) have also been productive on the bump.
"We have five guys that are varsity-caliber arms," Christians said. "And they're all different. We have two lefties and three righties. Some are spot guys.Some have good stuff, and some pitch to contact. That has benefitted us. When we're going good, our guys use their mechanics, hit spots and mix up pitches."
The Wolverines are back at it Monday against Stanton before focusing on the Corner Conference Tournament later in the week. East Mills is the No. 3 seed. They will face Essex Thursday evening in Stanton. A win would give them a rematch with Stanton in the semifinals on Thursday.
"We need to make sure we have our best arms available," Christians said. "We can arrange our pitching staff to where we will have all five guys available. We'll lean on them, try to get some timely hits and maybe win some games we shouldn't win."
