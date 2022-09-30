(Corning) -- Southwest Valley stuck to their calling card as a dominant defensive performance and steady run game gave them a 21-0 victory over Earlham Friday night.
It was your typical Anthony Donahoo-Southwest Valley Timberwolves (5-1) win Friday as they ground their way to over 290 rushing yards while holding the Earlham Cardinals (2-4) to under 140 in a clutch Class A District 7 matchup.
"Our offensive line and defensive line they did everything tonight, and I kept saying all week long, 'it's a mentality thing when you play a team like this' -- when it's two mirrored teams," Southwest Valley Head Coach Anthony Donahoo told KMA Sports. "I can't say enough about Isaac Currin, Bradlee Grantz, Ely Rodriguez, and Evan Timmerman running the ball, all of them did really well."
It was a tightly contested first half as the Timberwolves' defense stood tall and forced a punt and three and out in the first quarter, while the offense milked nearly 8:00 off the clock on a 15-play, 39-yard drive that ultimately resulted in a turnover on downs. While the result wasn't ideal, Donahoo says that drive set the tone for the rest of the game.
"With those kinds of drives, you want to end in points, but bigger than that, we understood that we took almost the entire second quarter, Earlham only touched the ball with only 2 or 3 minutes left and then they had to press with something they didn't want to do," said Donahoo. "We did the same thing towards the third and fourth quarter where we just ate up a whole bunch of clock."
However, the Timberwolves would come right back to start the second quarter and march down the field on a 12-yard, 57-yard drive capped off by junior quarterback Evan Timmerman coming to life in the ground game and running in for the score from four yards out.
"There was just a lot of cutback lanes I thought, and so they were over pursuing and I'd just hit the cutback lane," said Timmerman. "Coach says after five yards, 'do whatever you do,' whether it's bounce out and get another 10 yards or cut back."
However, that would be the end of offensive production for either team in the first half, as the Timberwolves would be forced to punt on their final drive before Earlham had two last-minute 15-yard runs from Brody Morrison and Colby Smith to finish out the half.
"We just needed to win first down, get ahead of the chains, continue to get first downs, put together 8-12 minute drives, but finish with points," said Donahoo.
Earlham was able to recover an onside kick to begin the second half after a good bounce and was able to get into the red zone. However, Southwest Valley's defense would come up with a clutch stop on fourth down as senior defensive end Robbie Barnes got in the backfield and swung the momentum back in the Timberwolves' favor.
"that was a big mental change over and we needed that for sure," said Timmerman. "Because we were down on that onside kick when they got it, so it was a big mental change when we were able to get the ball back."
Timmerman would then respond himself just plays later, ripping off a 60-yard run that set up his second touchdown of the night after taking another roughly 4:00 minutes off the clock.
"That kid has a fire and he wants to be great at everything, and you can see that," said Donahoo. "That's a credit to his maturity over the last two years sitting behind Brennan (Knapp), seeing some stuff, and then taking the ball and running with it, literally."
Timmerman would ultimately finish the night with 30 carries, 208 yards, and a third touchdown from 14 yards out, capitalizing off a fumble from Earlham with just over 2:00 left in the third quarter.
After a five-play opening drive to start the second half, Earlham would touch the ball on just two plays until under a minute was left in the third as the Timberwolves picked up an interception from Isaac Currin and a fumble recovery by Barnes setting up short fields on both occasions.
"They had two 4th and 1s and we get stops, the fumble recoveries we were able to have and interception in key moments, that only happens when you're able to win first down and you force them into that 2nd and 9, 3rd and 6, and then you can start to go," said Donahoo.
Senior linebacker Colin Jacobs and Barnes wreaked havoc in the backfield, particularly in the second half, picking up multiple tackles for loss. Sophomore edge rusher Devin Greenwalt also got home on a pass rush early in the third quarter.
After the Timberwolves received the possession in the fourth quarter with a 21-0 lead and just under 7:00 left in the ball game, clutch third down conversions, and an efficient run game allowed the Timberwolves to drain the remaining time and walk away with the win. Southwest Valley would gain all of their offensive yards on the ground through the legs of Timmerman, as well as Currin, who contributed 75 yards on 18 carries.
With the win, Southwest Valley moves to 3-1 in district play and gears up for a matchup with Riverside, who are coming off a 46-6 win over Missouri Valley.
"We're a team with high aspirations, but we understand that you've got to go 1-0," said Donahoo. "We've got a tough test against Riverside coming up and then we finish with Mount Ayr. Unless you want to go halfway across the state as a three or four seed, you want to host and that's kind of your goal."
You can check out the full interviews with Evan Timmerman and Head Coach Anthony Donahoo below: