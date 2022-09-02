(Sidney) -- While things got off to a shaky start in the first quarter, Southwest Valley stormed ahead as the game progressed to run away with a 35-0 win over Sidney.
The Timberwolves (2-0) relied heavily in the first half on staunch defense, big play capabilities from quarterback Evan Timmerman, and a versatile backfield in their rout of the Cowboys (1-1).
"We did a much better job communicating on the offensive line in the second half, I thought the defense all night long played fantastic, and special teams did well," Head Coach Anthony Donahoo told KMA Sports. "Offensively, we just kind of had to figure out what was working and what wasn't. We got some unorthodox blitzes and they stacked the box."
While Timmerman had to shake off an opening drive interception, he did so perfectly on the next offensive possession ripping off a 43-yard touchdown run to give his team a 7-0 lead late in the first quarter, kicking off his night to 140 rushing yards. However, the junior quarterback was also a key piece in ensuring his Timberwolves overcame their early obstacles -- including some wild snaps, one of which managed to get past Timmerman.
"You just got to look at the positives -- not the negative, because you know the negative, but you just got to look at the positive and the next play you fix it," said Timmerman. "Dillon Stormer is our snapper and one went over the head, and he went to the sideline and I said, 'Stormer, you just got to focus and you'll be better next time,' and there were no bad snaps after that."
"You can see (Timmerman) was a lot more calm this week than he was last week and even before with the scrimmage, but every week he's going to grow," said Donahoo. "For him it's just being calm and knowing the audibles. He did a great job on a few audibling, at the end we scored a touchdown -- he gets to the line, calls his own play, we get in there, and we score. Those the things I expect out of my quarterback."
Timmerman would finish the night with three total touchdowns, including a touchdown toss to Bradlee Grantz that included a dropped snap and fumble but ultimately resulted in the score.
"The snap was high, I dropped it, picked it up, and Brad was open because I don't know where the safety was, but I saw Devin and Bradley up there and just chucked it up and he was there," said Timmerman. "And of course he fumbled, but I just prayed and hoped he got it, and he got it."
But, Timmerman wouldn't be alone on the ground as Grantz powered forward for his own rushing touchdown from two yards out in the second quarter, capping a 9-play, 66-yard drive.
"The first half was a little rough and we couldn't figure out our keys at first and there was a lot of mistakes," said Grantz. "But we came back in the second half ready and as you can tell it was 35-0 so obviously we figured it out."
Grantz wrapped up the night with 27 yards rushing and 49 yards receiving along with his two touchdowns, while Isaac Currin ripped off a 20-yard touchdown run in the fourth to help the Timberwolves put the game out of reach totaling 42 yards on 10 carries. Currin's touchdown run capped off a 10-play, 70-yard statement drive for the Timberwolves.
While the offense gained momentum throughout, Southwest Valley's defense picked up right where they left off from their 17-11 win over Central Decatur last week. In the first half, the Timberwolves forced three and outs on the opening three Cowboys drives and four straight punts.
"I think we have a really strong defense this year, we have four defensive linemen that are getting in the backfield every play and soaking up blocks," said senior linebacker Colin Jacobs. "Then we have four linebackers that fly to the ball and we really didn't let up many big plays tonight, there was a couple but, we just got to move on from those and we kept grinding the game out."
"We grind and grind during practice and make sure our guys understand that for teams to earn running yards, it's going to hurt -- and we're going to come to hit," said Donahoo. "Colin Jacobs, Evan (Timmerman), all our linebackers across the board Isaac (Currin) and Ely (Rodriguez), and then those front four, Theron (Mullen), Dillon Iman, Robbie Barnes, and Devin Greenwalt -- they did just fantastic job."
Jacobs was joined by Dillon Inman, Theron Mullen, Robbie Barnes, and Ely Rodriguez in racking up tackles for loss for the Timberwolves. Barnes also snagged his second sack of the season in the second half. Sidney began to find a little momentum late through the air as Cowboys quarterback Andreas Buttry finished 7/12 with over 80 yards. But, Marshall Knapp put the nail in the coffin with an interception with just over a minute left in the ball game to secure their first Class A District 7 win.
"We want to go 1-0 every week, we say that week in and week out, and we sound like a broken record, but really what we focus on at Southwest Valley is winning that week and earning it through practice," said Donahoo. "But we did talk to the boys that Sidney is that 'week one' of playoffs. It's about earning your birth as quickly as you can, and then working on the seeding to make it easier on yourself."
Southwest Valley returns home next week for a Homecoming matchup against AHSTW, who is coming off a 50-28 win over Earlham, while Sidney will attempt to bounce back against Earlham. You can check out the full interviews with Jacobs, Grantz, Timmerman, and Donahoo below.