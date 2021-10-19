(Council Bluffs) -- Lewis Central goes for their fifth consecutive win and a district championship on Friday evening.
The Titans (6-2 overall, 4-0 4A District 6) have been dominant in four district wins, rolling past Thomas Jefferson, Des Moines Hoover, Glenwood and Dallas Center-Grimes by a combined 189 to 49.
“We’ve played really good, both offensive and defensively,” Kammrad said. “(Against Dallas Center-Grimes), our defense set the tone for the game. They gave us a couple short fields in the first quarter and allowed us to go up pretty quick.”
Lewis Central’s dominant district season, perhaps, can be attributed to one of the toughest non-district slates in the area. The Titans went 2-2 against Harlan, Carlisle, Norwalk and Indianola – teams with a combined 25-7 record.
“We knew coming in we had some really talented players,” Kammrad said. “It was just a matter of getting our guys to believe in one another and play for one another. Early on in the season, I think we got a little ahead of ourselves. We thought we were pretty good, and it might have been a blessing in disguise in that week four (loss) against Indianola. We preached that we had our backs against the wall, and we had to win every week to assure that we get to the playoffs.”
The Titans have won every week since then, and now they are in position to win an outright district championship on Friday evening when they travel to Winterset (7-1, 4-0). The Huskies haven’t lost since week three when they took a 28-13 defeat to Van Meter.
“They’re a super talented football club on both sides of the ball,” Kammrad said. “They bring back a lot of guys that have played a lot of football for them. They continue to get better every week and execute like they need to. They’re very big, and they’re a physical bunch. It’s one of those matchups we get excited about.”
Winterset touts one of the top running backs in the state in senior Dawson Forgy, who has churned for 1,462 yards and 21 touchdowns, averaging 11.4 yards per carry. Senior quarterback Caden Kleemeier is also a weapon with 751 yards passing and eight touchdowns.
“Forgy is an unbelievable football player, but the thing that gets missed is that they have several other kids that can make plays for them,” Kammrad said. “Their quarterback does a great job with play-action and getting the ball out to the their receivers. We have to be very disciplined, and we can’t fall asleep on the run. It’s going to test our kids for four quarters on how focused and disciplined they can be.”
The Lewis Central offense is also plenty explosive with quarterback Braylon Kammrad (1,647 yards passing, 18 TD), running back Jonathan Humpal (709 rushing yards, 12 TD) and receivers Luciano Fidone (29 catches, 450 yards, 6 TD) and Brayden Loftin (28 receptions, 413 yards, 6 TD) providing a tough matchup for any defense.
“I think they might have one of the better linebacking corps in our class,” Kammrad said. “They are going to be aggressive and attack you. In the secondary, they’re very opportunistic in forcing turnovers. They’re very sound, and you’re not going to get them out of position. It’s a matter of how you can manage the game, pick up the critical yards when you need to, stretch some drives and keep the ball in our hands.”
Todd Jacobson will be in Winterset on Friday evening providing reports from Lewis Central/Winterset. Listen to all of KMA Sports’ week nine coverage on Friday from 6:20 through midnight on AM 960 and FM 99.1.
The full interview with Kammrad can be heard below.