(Council Bluffs) -- Lewis Central football is inching closer to their third consecutive Dome trip.
The Titans (7-1) handled Norwalk this past Friday, relying on an explosive run game to win 35-7. Senior Logan Katzer broke the single-game rushing record at the school, finishing with 327 yards and four touchdowns on 33 carries.
“It’s a credit to him and his hard work,” Lewis Central head coach Justin Kammrad told KMA Sports. “He was a kid last year that wasn’t a varsity starter on either side of the ball, and this year he is a two-way starter.”
Katzer was the team’s No. 3 running back last season, but he has been outstanding all year in rushing for 1,071 yards and 14 touchdowns.
“He’s done everything we ask him to do,” Kammrad added. “Preparation, focusing, understanding and then you put into that he’s a tough, big, strong kid. He has a desire to break tackles, run through tackles and loves contact. That’s a lot of great things you want from a running back.”
And Katzer’s emergence has added to an offense that is much more explosive than last year’s version that advanced to the UNI Dome. Sophomore Braylon Kammrad has taken over at quarterback and is completing 61.1% of his passes for 570 yards and nine touchdowns.
Star Nebraska commit Thomas Fidone has 34 receptions for 749 yards and nine touchdowns, and sophomore Jonathan Humpal (404 yards, 4 TD) is yet another element for the offense.
Defensively, the Titans had 10.0 tackles for loss – led by 3.0 from Division I recruit Hunter Deyo – and forced four turnovers against Norwalk.
“Defensively, we were facing one of the top passers and receivers in the state,” Kammrad said. “We wanted to minimize those big plays and keep the ball in front of us, and our guys did exactly that.”
Now, Lewis Central will welcome Ballard (8-1) to town. The Bombers beat Nevada 28-7 in their last playoff matchup and have won six in a row since an 8-7 defeat to Webster City in week three.
“They do a phenomenal job,” Kammrad said. “Their defense is giving up a little less than 12 points per game. They’re quick, physical and have some big kids.”
The Ballard defense has forced 35 turnovers to this point in the season, and the offense has struck a terrific balance. Senior Connor Drew has thrown for 1,065 yards while the offense has used balanced rushing to accumulate 1,816 yards on the ground.
“They spread the ball around between several different players,” Kammrad said. “The quarterback seems to be the manager from the run game to the pass game. He’s 6-foot-7 and can get the ball to the guys where he needs to. They keep you honest.”
With another trip to the Dome two wins away, Coach Kammrad says his team will need to pay attention to the details this week.
“That’s the biggest thing,” he said. “With their offense, they try to get your eyes going in different directions to try to get you out of your gap and responsibility. On the offensive side, we’ve got to be prepared for various fronts and coverages. Contain big plays, make big plays on our behalf, win field position and move the ball down the field and score.”
KMA Sports has Brian Bertini at Lewis Central for the Ballard/LC matchup on Friday evening. Hear all of our coverage on AM 960 and FM 99.1 from 6:20 until midnight.
Listen to the full interview with Coach Kammrad linked below.