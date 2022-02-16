(Council Bluffs) -- Lewis Central put together one of their best performances of the season on Wednesday, rolling to a 49-27 Class 4A regional first round win over Carroll.
The Titans (12-10) scored 18 of the final 19 points in the first half and then fought off a Carroll run by scoring 14 of 17 in the fourth period to cruise to the win.
“It’s something we’ve been talking about all year,” Lewis Central head coach Chris Hanafan said. “Putting four quarters together. I think tonight we did that. If not always offensively, I thought we played really, really well defensively.”
The Titans forced 19 turnovers and had 14 steals, mixing up their defenses throughout the evening while keeping the Carroll offense off balance.
“They’re very athletic,” Hanafan added. “They’ve beaten some good teams pretty bad. We were a little leery about what we were going to see, but we talked about putting four quarters together. Tonight, it might have been the closest to a full four quarters on both ends.”
Offensively, junior reserve Kylee Brown posted a career-best 17 points while freshman Brooke Larsen filled up the boxscore with 14 points, five assists, five rebounds, three blocks and two steals.
“I just tried to go up hard,” Brown said of her night. “That’s what Hanafan has emphasized. I go up strong and try to get it in the hole.”
“I went to the hoop hard and had good shots,” Larsen added. “I had good looks, dished the ball very well and my teammates finished at the hoop. I thought we did really well tonight. This was a win we really needed.”
Sophomore Lucy Scott also scored in double figures for the Titans with 13 points while adding five steals, four boards and three assists.
“Our kids did a great job of penetrating and getting to the basket,” Coach Hanafan said. “I thought Brooke did a great job of finding Brownie, and Brownie did a good job of being in position to finish. It’s a good time to be playing well.”
Lewis Central hopes to bottle up their performance from Wednesday and take it with them on Saturday into a 4A regional semifinal at No. 2 ranked Glenwood. The Rams own two double-digit wins over Coach Hanafan’s team this year.
“I think it will take not turning the ball over and giving ourselves a shot every time down,” Hanafan said. “Making the chippies when we get a chance, and hopefully they have an off shooting night. They have a ton of weapons and are very good.
“It’s a one-game series. You don’t have to beat them twice. You just have to go down and play hard. If we get a chance at the end then so be it. I think the kids are excited. We’ll see what happens.”
View complete video interviews with Coach Hanafan, Brown and Larsen below.