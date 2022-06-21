(Council Bluffs) -- Lewis Central continued their 16-game win streak, claiming a swift 2-1 win over Harlan in Hawkeye Ten Conference baseball action on Tuesday.
The Titans (20-2, 13-0) got a brilliant 11-strikeout performance from Aron Harrington, and they found just enough offense behind the star southpaw.
“I was just in the zone, throwing strikes,” Harrington told KMA Sports. “Getting groundballs and having the defense work for me.”
Harrington faced the minimum in the second, third and fourth innings and had multiple strikeouts in the first, second, fourth and sixth frames. He allowed just four hits — all infield singles — and only faced three three-ball counts.
“Aron was the star of the game,” Coach Jim Waters said. “(He) is an animal. He’s a baseball junkie. Everything he does, he does it 100 percent going forward. He showed it out here tonight. He’s a competitor, every pitch.”
While Harrington was keeping the Cyclones at bay, Harlan’s Stephen Leinen was also putting together an impressive performance on the mound. Leinen allowed just four hits, relying on consistent location and changing speeds to keep the Titans off balance.
Lewis Central did find an early run in the first when JC Dermody singled, Britton Bond doubled and Harrington drove in Dermody on an RBI groundout.
They also put together a one-run rally without a hit in the fourth when Payton Fort was hit by a pitch, moved to second on a sacrifice bunt by Devin Nailor, advanced to third on a groundout by Ty Thomson and then stole home when Harlan misplayed a first-and-third situation with Luke Woltmann breaking for second before a Leinen pitch.
Harlan scored their only run in the fifth on three infield singles. Alex Monson led off the inning with his single, moved to second on a bunt single by Leinen and to third on a bunt single by Cael Goshorn. Monson later scored on a Luke Musich RBI groundout. That was all the Cyclones would get in a well-played game between the Hawkeye Ten’s top two teams.
“That was a 90-minute high school game,” Coach Waters said. “I don’t think you can get better than that. Both pitchers were on their game tonight. Defensively, we had a couple errors, which was not how we normally play, but we’ll go back to work on that tomorrow.”
Harlan dropped three games behind the Titans in the Hawkeye Ten, moving to 15-6 overall and 11-3 in the league. The result brings LC’s magic number — any combination of wins or Harlan losses — to win the conference to just two.
“We train hard to put ourselves in close games,” Waters added. “We talk about close games, and we want to play close games. That’s kind of our edge. One through nine, we’ll compete, and we showed it here tonight.”
