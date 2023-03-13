(Fargo) -- Thomas Jefferson alum McGwire Midkiff's up-and-down collegiate wrestling career ends this weekend.
The 2017 Thomas Jefferson graduate has spent most of the past five years wrestling at North Dakota State. After a career full of adversity, Midkiff qualified for NCAA Wrestling Championships after finishing fifth in the 133-pound bracket at the Big 12 Tournament.
Midkiff's trip to Tulsa is made extra sweet because of his path there. A state champion in his senior year at TJ, Midkiff bounced between 133 and 141 pounds in his first year at North Dakota State and ultimately had an 11-16 record.
"I took my lumps as a freshman," Midkiff said. "I dealt with a couple of injuries. It was a rocky rollercoaster, but I wouldn't have had it any other way. That's wrestling for you. It's never going to be sunshine and rainbows the whole time."
He went 12-2 while wrestling unattached in 2018-19 and 12-9 in 2019-20. He won only one match in 2020-21 before leaving the program.
"I graduated a couple of years ago," he said. "At that point, I was done wrestling. During that year, I found that passion again and found my way back to Fargo. It was an unorthodox way, but I fell in love with wrestling."
Midkiff's one-year sabbatical from wrestling rejuvenated his love for the sport when he returned. Midkiff comes into Tulsa with a 15-11 record.
"I kept a level head this year," he said. "The year didn't go how I would have liked. I could have made it easier on myself, but I did it the hard way. I stayed the course, kept my head and bounced back.'
Midkiff is ready to soak in the experience of the NCAA Tournament this week.
"Since I've started wrestling, this is everything I've dreamed of," Midkiff said. "This is my last tournament. I've gone through my life to lead up to this moment. It's just about letting it fly. I have nothing to hold back."
It won't be easy, but he hopes to conclude his career with a bang.
"The goal is to be an All-American," he said. "I have to take it one match at a time. You can't look ahead. I've prepared all week."
Midkiff faces Ethan Oakley of Appalachian State in the prelims on Thursday. Click below to hear the full interview with Midkiff.