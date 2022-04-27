(Vermillion) -- Josey Starner's annual visit to the Drake Relays comes on Friday when the Thomas Jefferson alum throws the javelin for the University of South Dakota.
According to Starner, the latest trip to the Blue Oval is either her sixth or seventh Drake Relays qualification.
"I'm pretty used to it," she said. "It's not as big of a stage as it used to be. Coming back to Drake feels like home and a good place to perform."
Starner was a staple at the Drake Relays in high school and has made the qualifications a routine part of her college career.
"It's exciting," she said. "Drake was a major part of my career, so going back there is always exciting. I'm hoping to go there relaxed and throw good."
This appearance at Drake is refreshing after an up and down season.
"The season has been frustrating," she said. "I hit a good spot last year and hoped to continue going up this year. But I've scaled out. At this point, I'm just trying to keep my body well and finish strong. The javelin is about techniques. It's not about your strength, so I've looked into technique and tried to get more reps to teach my body how to do it better."
Starner finished ninth at Drake in the shot put last season and fifth in the javelin in 2019. She has flourished in the latter after entering college with no experience in the event.
"I told my coach on my recruiting trip that I would throw javelin and be good at it," she said. "Playing baseball growing up helped me understand the mechanics. Having the basics of throwing in that way made it easier for me to transition. It's been a great transition. I've enjoyed throwing it."
Starner enters her latest trip to Des Moines with lofty goals.
"The previous numbers don't matter because anyone can perform amazing," she said. "My goal for this weekend is to get a first-round mark, which looks to be around 46 meters. I was throwing 46 last year."
The university/college javelin takes place on Friday at 11 a.m. Trevor Maeder (@TrevMaeder96) has reports from the Blue Oval throughout the weekend. Check out the full interview with Starner below.