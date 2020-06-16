(Council Bluffs) -- With the 2020 high school baseball season officially underway, the Thomas Jefferson Yellow Jackets are hoping to rely on their experience and staying healthy for a successful season.
"I think they are very eager to get going," Coach Tom Giles said of his team.
The Yellow Jackets -- like many other teams -- did not sit dormant during the suspension of the season brought about by COVID-19, even if Coach Giles could not have contact with his team.
"I think one of the parents was practicing with them," he said. "They took it upon themselves to go out, get their own reps in and get prepped for the season."
TJ was 8-26 last season with a 6-18 record but dealt with multiple injuries throughout the season.
"We were banged up a little bit last year," Giles said. "We were kind of patching it in and pushing as far as we could push."
This year, the Yellow Jackets are rested and ready. Senior Ryan Steinspring is the straw that stirs the drink for TJ. Steinspring posted a 1-1 record on the mound last season with a 2.36 ERA and 38 strikeouts in 26 2/3 innings.
"He's just a smart pitcher," Giles said. "He's got three pitches he can throw for strikes but he's just really smart about it."
When Steinspring typically plays shortstop when he's not pitching. He hit .378 last season with a .474 on-base and .561 slugging while drawing 17 walks.
Steinspring will be joined on the mound this year by the likes of Robert Wood, Grant Merk and Jared Thompson.
Wood posted six starts last season with a 1-4 record and 5.42 ERA. Merk went 2-3 in seven starts with a 2.79 ERA and a team-high 39 strikeouts. Thompson was 1-3 with a 5.34 ERA and 16 strikeouts.
Offensively, the Yellow Jackets look to complement Steinspring with Merk (.356/.448/.367, 15 RBIS), Tucker Rowe (.296/.405/.352, 16 RBIs), Thompson (.274/.413/.321, 10 RBIs) and Nate Newton (.270/.438/.378 with 13 RBIs).
Freshman Tyler Huey and Junior Hunter Ryba are also expected to see increased roles.
"There are some young guys that are going to get their chances to prove themselves this year," Giles said. "I think they're eager to do that. I'm excited to see what they bring to the table."
The Yellow Jackets now turn their attention to a crosstown doubleheader with rival Abraham Lincoln. The Yellow Jackets and Lynx met four times last season with both teams winning twice.
"A lot of people are excited about AL's 13 seniors, but I feel like we have a little more game experience," Giles said. "I think it's going to be a fun day."
As for this season -- The Yellow Jackets have their sights set on a winning record.
".500 is always a goal," Giles said. "I feel that's attainable for us, but we have to go out, take care of the baseball and play to our potential. Not play on our heels."
The complete interview with Coach Giles can be heard below.