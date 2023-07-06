(Council Bluffs) -- The Thomas Jefferson baseball team ended the regular season pleased with how they fared in a grueling Missouri River Conference. The No. 3 ranked team in Class 4A is up next for the Yellowjackets.
The Yellowjackets were 7-27 in the regular season, compiling a 3-25 record in the MRC. While the wins weren't always there, TJ found themselves going toe-to-toe with some of the top teams in the conference, such as Sioux City East, Sioux City North and LeMars.
"We competed a lot more," TJ head coach Tom Giles said. "We were in a lot more ball games. We threw a two-hitter against Heelan but lost 3-1. We had Sioux City East, but they chipped away and walked us off. The (MRC) is a tough conference. To compete like we have has been outstanding for our kids. We're doing good with what we have."
TJ has a young squad, led by a sophomore-heavy roster.
"The sophomore class are baseball-savvy kids," Giles said. "They put in a good offseason and are getting after it."
Nate Anderson, Garrett Denman, Kendall Bell, Peyton Steinspring, Aaron Grell and Jordan Steinspring comprise the sophomore-laded lineup. Juniors Derek Runions and Kayden Rubio are also consistent pieces to the battery.
The Yellowjackets have only four seniors: Tyler Huey, Kyle Komor, Jacob Lesley and Anthony Erisken. Giles points to Huey -- a Briar Cliff commit -- as a strong role model for his younger teammates.
"He's been a pillar in our program," Giles said. "He does things the right way. The sophomores follow that. He has a mini-me (Anderson). And that's good because Tyler does things the right way."
The Yellowjackets offense has hit .258, led by Anderson (.400, 11 RBI). Bell (.321, 18 RBI), Huey (.319. 10 RBI) and Denman (.363, 24 RBI) have also shined at the plate.
"(Anderson) has been in the two hole," Giles said. "We put (Huey) in the leadoff spot, and both have done an outstanding job reaching base. They're both quick and good with the bats."
TJ has used 14 different pitchers. Grant Nuzum and Denman have been their top arms this year.
TJ is the No. 6 seed in their Class 4A substate. They get the daunting task of facing 4A No. 3 Johnston on Friday. The Dragons -- coached by Kuemper Catholic alum Michael Barta -- enter the matchup at 31-8. Knocking off one of the top teams in Class 4A certainly won't be easy, but Giles says his team's focus is about themselves rather than the opponent.
"We have to play TJ baseball," Giles said. "We can't get wrapped up in Johnston. I know they're always a competitor. We have to do our thing and bring our A-game to compete."
Hear more with Giles below.