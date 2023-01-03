(Council Bluffs) -- The Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson girls bowling team has high aspirations for their season after a strong start.
"I think the girls have been doing well," Coach Matt Young said. "If they keep bowling the way they're bowling now, they can win every match. On the boys side, we've got a couple bowlers bowling at the varsity level, but we need to improve."
While the boys team is making strides with an 0-3 record, the girls squad sits at 3-0.
The Yellow Jackets' graduated four contributors from last year's 4-3 squad, but that didn't hamper Coach Young's expectations for his team.
"We still have some room to grow and improve, but it's pretty promising that we came in with some young bodies stepping up to the plate. I think their future is really bright moving forward."
Freshman Megan Callaway leads the girls lineup with a team-best 1,187 pins and a high series of 314.
"She's done a nice job stepping up as a freshman," Young said. "It's all about consistency. She doesn't let the last ball bother her too much. She's always onto the next ball. She mentally keeps it together ball after ball."
Tara Downing, Chassidy Brittain, Kendall Carnes, Talitha Dross and Bayleigh Shanno also contribute to the girls lineup.
Kendall Bell, Ryan Smith, Keaton Johnson, Tim Wilkinson, Wyatt Urbanek, Brady Jorgeson and Austin Nielsen have been contributors to the boys lineup.
"I speak a lot about the mental game," Young said. "Being a bowler myself, you're in trouble as soon as you let things bother you and get in your head. It's easy to let that take over."
Consistency is key for the Yellow Jackets down the stretch if they want to reach their goal.
"I'd like the ones that aren't as consistent to get a little more consistent," Young said. "One of our main goals is to see both teams make a run to state when we get to that point."
Click below to hear more with Coach Young.