(Council Bluffs) -- The Thomas Jefferson boys basketball team appears to be playing at its best as the regular season winds down.
The Yellow Jackets are 3-17, with two of their wins coming in the last four games, including a 65-56 win over Sioux City North on Friday. The win was a rebound after they struggled in a 63-25 loss to Sergeant Bluff-Luton the night before.
"They came in with the mindset that the game (Thursday) was over," Thomas Jefferson head coach Donnie Johnson said. "They focused on Friday night. It was important because it showed their maturity. To go from a bad game to turning it around in 24 hours and turn it around in the next game."
The Yellow Jackets have also shown progresses in recent losses -- a one-point defeat to St. Albert and a valiant effort against 4A #10 Sioux City East.
"We're coming to work every day to get better," Johnson said. "We honed in and picked up on defense, which has been key. We're learning."
The recent success is refreshing after a 1-15 start.
"It's wonderful," Johnson said. "When you don't get the wins, you don't necessarily see the progress. But I see it every day. I see the work and the things they're doing. They don't get the instant gratification of getting better, but they are."
Devin Davis-Conti runs the offense from his point guard position with 9.8 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game.
"He's been key at running the team and directing traffic," Johnson said. "He gets players where they need to be and gets the offense flowing when we're struggling. It's tough being a point guard and trying to develop, but he's doing a great job."
Jordan Dewaele leads the offense with 16.1 points per game. He also adds 5.7 rebounds per game. Twin brother Jaden Dewaele adds 7.9 points and 5.7 rebounds per contest, and Jayden Kapels, Timothy Calabro, Leyton McNabb, Victor Atupra and Kyle Paulsen also contribute.
The Yellow Jackets conclude their regular season on Thursday against Omaha Northwest. Coach Johnson hopes his team's progress positions them well for the postseason.
"Continue to get better," Coach Johnson said. "You want to play your best basketball at this time. We are, but there's always room to grow. I think we've put ourselves in that position."
Click below to hear the full interview with Coach Johnson.