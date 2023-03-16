(Council Bluffs) -- A stalwart in the Thomas Jefferson girls soccer lineup is taking her talents to the next level with Iowa Western.
Trinity Minor recently made her commitment to the Reivers official, pledging to the in-city school.
“It’s really cool,” Minor said. “I got to know all the players, and they’re all very nice. It was nice to see a bunch of girls from all over. I love all the coaches.”
Minor, who started and played in all 17 matches as a defender last year for the Yellow Jackets, is already going to school at Iowa Western part-time, taking early childhood education classes.
“I love the campus,” Minor added. “At first, I looked at other schools, but I always had the mindset of going to Iowa Western for a few years to get on my feet. Then look for somewhere bigger.”
Minor was a key piece of the Thomas Jefferson defense a year ago, earning All-Missouri River Conference Second Team honors. While she has already seen success on the pitch, Minor plans to continue to work to get ready to play for the reigning NJCAA Division I national champions.
“I do need to work a lot on skill,” she said. “That’s what college ball mainly is, and then my speed needs to improve just a little bit.”
Minor joins an Iowa Western program that has plenty of cultural diversity spread throughout its roster. It also includes a pair of former teammates in Rukhshonakhoni Muidinzoda and Jaquelyn Moreno, as well as former Abraham Lincoln standout Hanna Schimmer.
Check out the full interview with Minor below.