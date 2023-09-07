(Council Bluffs) -- Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson will look for their first two-game win streak in three years when they face Storm Lake Friday night.
The Yellow Jackets handed rookie head coach Jeremiah Watters his first win, blanking Omaha South 54-0.
"The biggest thing for us was playing hard," Coach Watters said. "We were technically sound and cut down the miscues. The guys had a winning mentality. It was fun to see. But as great as we did, we saw things to improve on. I love knowing we have stuff to improve on."
The Yellow Jackets' win means their 2023 victory total equals the last two years when they went 1-8 in 2020 and 2021 under two different head coaches. Watters hopes Friday night's win is a sign of the shifting culture in Council Bluffs.
"Three coaches in three years, it's tough," Watters said. "I just came from a different perspective and brought a different style. We're still getting to know the boys. We've attacked the fundamentals and basics from the nitty gritty to find the identity. Friday night, we found our sweet spot. It's hard for a team that hasn't won a lot to understand the winning mentality. That's a big thing for us right now."
Quarterback Jayden Fujii threw for a score and ran for another, while Devin Davis-Conti had two receiving scores and caught another touchdown.
"It's been a lot of fun with all those guys," Watters said. "It's a group effort. These guys have helped change the culture."
Storm Lake -- coached by former TJ assistant Drake Curry -- is 1-1 after a win over Saydel and a loss to Boone. Quarterback Carson Lullmann has thrown for 468 yards and six touchdowns without an interception in the first two games.
"They're a disciplined team that knows how to win," Watters said. "We think they're a good team. They have a really good quarterback. I think he'll play at the next level. It will be fun to see who can out-play and out-work. I think it's going to be a fun game. We have to go in with the mindset that it won't be a walk-over game."
Limiting mistakes and efficiency in the passing game will likely dictate the outcome.
"Each week, we've made less mistakes," Watters said. "I need to see the passing game open up. We have the guys that can do it. It's just doing it. We know they're going to score at times. We need to have that winning mentality."
