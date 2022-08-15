(Council Bluffs) -- After a four-year hiatus, the coaching bug bit Kevin Culjat again, prompting the former state champion coach to return to the sidelines.
Culjat expected to be done coaching when he left St. Albert in 2017. Five years later, his passion still burns, and he's ready to take over the Thomas Jefferson program.
"I was working a lot and playing a lot of golf," Culjat joked. "I hadn't even really considered coaching."
Persistent interest from outside parties led to Culjat entertaining a return to the sidelines.
"I got a call from an ex-player of mine saying the position was open," he said. "I did the interview process and sat with those guys for almost three hours. I asked a lot of questions, and I guess I'm back in it."
There were many things that intrigued Culjat about the new opportunity.
"I've been out of coaching three different times, and I've never lasted three or four years (away)," he said. "The relationships with the kids always draws me back."
Culjat inherits a Thomas Jefferson program that hasn't had a winning season since 2016 and went 3-14 in the last two seasons.
The wins and losses will come, but Culjat feels his job as the Yellow Jackets' head coach extends beyond their record.
"I feel there's a lot of things I can do to help them out," he said. "Hopefully, I'll give them a good experience and teach them some life lessons. That's what coaching is about."
Culjat welcomes the challenge that comes with his new gig.
"We're going to be young," he said. "We're kinda starting from scratch. We've worked hard in the weight room. From an offensive and defensive standpoint, we'll be vanilla early. Hopefully, we'll pick things up."
This year's roster has a lot of turnover from last year, but Deven Bovee, Toby Mass and Blake Whitsel will lead the way for the Yellow Jackets.
"They've bought in and haven't missed a weight session," Culjat said. "They've been good leaders. They're the backbone."
Whitsel leads the offensive line while Bovee played running back and linebacker last year, and Mass saw time at wide receiver and linebacker.
The Yellow Jackets reside in Class 4A District 6 along with Dallas Center-Grimes, Glenwood, Lewis Central, Des Moines Hoover and Winterset. Hoover initially canceled their 2022 season before committing to fielding a team. The Huskies' initial cancelation enabled other programs in the district to seek an extra game, which TJ did with Sioux City West this Friday.
"You want to play as much as you can," Culjat said. "But it's been different. It's been chaotic for us, but we'll get into our groove. I know the kids are excited. It's an opportunity to showcase what we've learned. Hopefully, we perform well."
Sioux City West comes into the matchup after an 0-9 campaign in 2021.
"We're both in the same boat," Culjat said. "They won't have seen a lot of stuff I'll probably do, and they lost their quarterback, running back and a lot of their wide receivers. They have some good athletes. We have to contain their athletes. That's where our focus is. We'll adjust on the fly."
If all goes well, the Yellow Jackets' Week 0 contest will springboard them forward in 2022.
"I don't know if we can base a successful season on wins," Culjat said. "I want to put a better product on the field. It's important to understand where we're at. We'll get better and compete."
Nick Stavas has reports from Sioux City/Thomas Jefferson on Friday evening. Follow him on Twitter (@nickstavas). Check out the full interview with Coach Culjat below.