(Council Bluffs) -- The Thomas Jefferson girls soccer team sits at 4-2 heading into a busy stretch that features a pair of battles with Council Bluffs foes Lewis Central and Abraham Lincoln.
No matter what happens this season, Coach Mark Royer and his squad are thankful for a season.
"If things go wrong, it's better than last year," Royer said. "I wasn't sure what to expect, but I've been pretty happy so far. The effort is there. It's great being back out there."
The Yellow Jackets own wins over South Sioux City (NE), Kuemper Catholic, Denison-Schleswig and Sergeant Bluff-Luton. Their two losses are to Bishop Heelan and Glenwood.
"We are further along than I anticipated," Royer said. "The freshmen and sophomores have pleasantly surprised. I'm pleased with what we have. We are just fighting through injuries and stuff, but we are getting through this."
Offensively, TJ has relied on the four-headed monster of Abby Evers, Hannah Belt, Lexi Smith and Maggie Gundersen.
"People can't just mark any one person," Royer said. "I have a good core with those four girls."
The Yellow Jackets don't have much depth, which has led to the unique situation of Belt also being the primary goalkeeper.
"We didn't have a goalie to start the year," Royer said. "So Hannah took the bite and went back there. She's a phenomenal goalie, but we also have to get her on the field, so we try to get her some minutes up top. She's a true dual-threat."
Rikki Wurtz, Jenna Pane, Grace Strong, Jayden Rold, Kendall Hosick, Rukhshana Muidinzoda, Krista Yancy, Grace Strong and Taryn Grant are also in the lineup for Coach Royer's squad.
As the season progresses, Royer hopes his team can make improvements on defense.
"We have changed our formation a little bit to help with the young kids," he said. "There's a lot of inexperience in our backline. The hardest part has been getting that figured out, but we are starting to see it."
TJ returns to action Friday when they face Lewis Central. The showdown with LC starts a six-game gauntlet for the Yellow Jackets. They follow their LC matchup with contests against Abraham Lincoln, Urbandale, Waverly-Shell Rock, Sioux City East and Maryville.
Royer says his team is focused more on improvements rather than results during this stretch.
"I just want to see improvement," he said. "We are going to be alright. Our schedule isn't easy. It's not going to be a lot of fun sometimes, but we are challenging them. We are in the teeth of our schedule. We will just try to survive and get through it. I'm not worried about what we are going to do. All it comes down to getting ready for regionals. I'm not worried about our kids playing hard. They play hard every night."
