(Council Bluffs) -- A new soccer season brings plenty of optimism to the Thomas Jefferson girls.
The Yellow Jackets have plenty of returning talent and feel ready to attack the upcoming season with success.
"You're always excited when the season starts," Thomas Jefferson head coach Mark Royer said. "The girls are excited. They've been waiting. We've done conditioning and skill work."
The Yellow Jackets' preseason practices centered around offensive improvements. They scored 24 goals in last year's 7-10 campaign.
"We struggled scoring goals," Royer said. "We've put that as a priority this year. We're trying to get the kids to shoot more."
Being the aggressor is something the Yellow Jackets didn't always do last year. Coach Royer hopes that changes this year.
"We need to get the mindset of jumping after teams early, so they have to chase," he said. "We're trying to instill that, but we're really young. The conference (Missouri River Activities Conference) is not easy. We play tough competition. Sometimes you get behind, but we have to learn and jump on people so we can take control."
Nine of last year's starters return. Sophomore Makena Kramer is their top returning scorer. Kramer totaled eight goals last year. Grace Strong found the net six times, while Kaylee Driggers added three winners. Taryn Gant, Haley Allen, Rikki Wurtz, Trinity Minor and Jenna Pane were also starters last year.
Goalie Cameron Hosick also returns after managing 232 saves with a 90.3% save rate last year.
"Our defense is going to be solid," Royer said. "Last year, we had no idea because we didn't have a goalie pegged last year. (Hosick) and her backup, Lauren Gwennap, played well. It gives us more confidence. We didn't have that luxury last year."
Thomas Jefferson opens its season Saturday with their home invite. They face South Sioux City and North Scott as part of the 19-team tournament.
It's a stern test right out of the chute for the Yellow Jackets, but Coach Royer wouldn't want it any other way.
"We don't back down from anybody," Royer said. "You have to compete. We don't want to play soft teams and get a pretty record because if we do, the conference will eat us alive."
Click below to hear the full interview with Royer.