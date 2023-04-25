(Council Bluffs) -- Thomas Jefferson goalkeeper Anthony Silva is ready to play at the next level with Iowa Central Community College.
“I knew I wanted to play at the next level,” Silva told KMA Sports. “So, I decided I was going to go out there and get my name out. I saw Iowa Central, put my name out and they said they were interested.”
Silva has put plenty of time and work into becoming one of the strongest goalkeepers in the area, and Iowa Central paid special notice to that.
“They told me I have a good work ethic,” he said. “I always try and do a little more, and I always take the time and effort to go out and do something for myself. If there’s more time, I’ll help my other teammates out. It’s about building a brotherhood, and that’s what carries into a game.”
It’s that brotherhood that Silva noticed within the Iowa Central program, and it turned into something he knew he wanted to be a part of.
“One thing that really stood out to me was the atmosphere,” Silva said. “The students are very welcoming. It was a fun, big environment. The coaches say they have this work ethic of trying to be better than one another but having that brotherhood. It’s that aspect that stands out to me and is essentially what I think a team should always have.”
Silva says he hopes to go to the Fort Dodge school, play two years and then eventually come back to Council Bluffs with a goal in mind.
“I’m going to get as much experience as I can and come back to Council Bluffs to be a goalkeeper coach,” he said. “I want to give back to the community that gave so much to me.”
Listen to much more with Silva on his college decision in the audio below.