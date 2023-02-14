(Council Bluffs) -- Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson girls basketball endured a brutal regular season schedule and will look to parlay that experience into postseason success.
The Yellow Jackets (2-19) are seasoned after facing a top-30 schedule within the Missouri River Conference.
“Not only did we face adversity, but we played a really, really tough schedule,” TJ head coach Shelby Graves said. “Every night we know that we’re going to have a battle, not only in our league but against the city schools that we played, too. The record doesn’t always tell the tale of the season. Our girls have improved. I think back to night one in November as to where we are now headed into the postseason, I know that the girls who've stuck with it have made a lot of growth.”
One of the most noticeable areas of improvement for TJ was its defense.
“We’ve spent a lot of time working on [trapping] in practice,” Graves said. “That’s how we like to play defense. We like to trap and run a little zone, and the girls have gotten so much better at being able to read when to do that. If you’re just looking at the scorebook you’re not gonna be able to see that, but the girls’ ability to read an offense [has greatly improved].”
Offensively, Samara Alcaraz has been the main contributor for the Yellow Jackets. As the lone senior on the roster, Alcaraz averaged 9 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game in the regular season.
“[Alcaraz] has been a four-year varsity starter for the program and the year that she was a freshman was the year I came on staff, so I have loved to grow next to her into the player that she’s becoming,” Graves said. “We tell her every single night, ‘this is what I’ve wanted from you since you were a freshman and it’s great to see you doing this as a senior.’ We rely on our offense to run through her a lot.”
Competing alongside Alcaraz is junior Taryn Gant, who leads the team in rebounds and assists per game while averaging 7.2 points herself.
“[Gant] is a fantastic kid, she’ll say ‘yes’ to any role that you want to put her in,” Graves said. “Halfway through the season, she stepped into the point guard role, which wasn’t what she started the year as, but she stepped into that with no questions asked and has done a nice job of setting up the offense for us. She does all the little things behind scoring and taking care of the ball.”
With the regular season in the books, the Yellow Jackets now shift their focus to the first round of regional action, where they will take on Des Moines Lincoln (6-16).
The Railsplitters possess one of the most imposing centers in the state in Carlee Julius, who averages 12.5 points and a whopping 16 rebounds per game.
“I’m planning on watching some game film to prepare for them, but just looking at numbers, I know that they have a pretty tough post player that they run their offense through,” Graves said. “I’m excited for the matchup, I think all the girls are and it’ll be a fun one on Wednesday night. We’re excited for the opportunity.”
Even though the record didn’t necessarily shake out to what they hoped, the Yellow Jackets know that the postseason is a clean slate.
“We just know that we have nothing to lose,” Graves said. “Everyone goes into the postseason with that same attitude, but we truly have nothing to lose. We’re going to go up on Wednesday and at the end of the day we’re gonna look ourselves in the mirror and say ‘did we give it all we have and did we have fun while we were doing it?’”
Des Moines Lincoln hosts TJ in the Class 5A Region 2 quarterfinals Wednesday at 7 P.M.
Click below to hear the full interview with Graves from Tuesday’s KMA Sports Feature.