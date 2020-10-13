(Council Bluffs) -- The Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson Yellow Jackets are set to open the Class 4A playoffs against the team they just picked up their first win of the season against.
The Yellow Jackets (1-5) ended the regular season on a high note, claiming a 41-23 victory over Sioux City West.
"It was big," Coach Brant Anderson said. "You always need that win for a confidence booster. It seems to not take a whole to get some momentum going once you have some success."
TJ blocked a punt on Sioux City West's opening drive and returned it for a touchdown to take an early lead.
They continued their fast start on their first offensive drive of the game when they found the end zone to take a 14-0 lead.
The Yellow Jackets' offense churned for 345 rushing yards behind 10 different ball-carriers. Reese Schlotfield led the brigade with a team-high 80 yards while Dylan Carmen, Lane Toman and Austin Schubert each scored.
"Our running game has become a lot more consistent," Anderson said. "That allows us to control the clock and the line of scrimmage."
The improvements in the run game are gratifying for Coach Anderson, who has recently emphasized an increased commitment to the run game.
"After about week three, we weren't running the ball or throwing the ball well, so we decided we need to try to shorten the game and grind the ball down the field, so we've gone to a pretty heavy run game. That's been pretty successful for us."
In a season as strange and unique as 2020, it's only fitting TJ opens the postseason against the team they played seven days prior.
While their recent victory over Sioux City West gives them some much-deserved confidence, Coach Anderson and his team are not overlooking the Wolverines.
"You want to try to keep the confidence and momentum rolling, but it's not easy to beat the same team two weeks in a row," Anderson said. "Just because we won a game comfortably a week ago doesn't mean it will happen again."
If TJ is to defeat Sioux City West for a second consecutive week, Anderson feels it will be because his team will do many of the things well that they did the first time.
"We need to control the ball, use up the clock and put together long drives," he said. "We also need to be sound and consistent. They have explosive athletes, so we need to keep them contained."
Kent Larsen will be in Council Bluffs Friday night for Sioux City West/TJ as part of KMA Sports' coverage, which begins at 6:20 and runs through midnight. The complete interview with Coach Anderson can be heard below.