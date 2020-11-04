(Council Bluffs) -- Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson senior Lilly Thompson will continue her softball career at Southwestern Community College in Creston.
“It just recently came about,” Thompson told KMA Sports. “I reached out to them and told them I was interested in their program.”
Thompson then took a visit and says she knew when she stepped foot on campus that it was the place for her.
“I think the size of the school (was important),” Thompson said. “I’m not really a big campus kind of person. I like the small family feeling, and the coaches were super nice to me and welcoming. They made me feel at home.”
Thompson, who has mostly played third base for the Yellow Jackets, had a big junior season with a .357/.478/.554 batting line that included six doubles, a triple, a home run and 16 RBI.
“I can’t tell you how excited I am,” she said. “I’ve been wanting to play (college softball) ever since I started playing competitively. I’m ecstatic to get to keep playing the sport I love.”
Thompson made her comments on Wednesday’s Upon Further Review. Listen to the complete interview below.