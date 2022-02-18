(Council Bluffs) -- Thomas Jefferson soccer standout Lexi Smith didn’t know for sure if playing at the next level was in her future. However, her success on the pitch was hard for college recruiters to overlook, and now she will take her talents close to home at College of St. Mary in Omaha.
“I’m just super excited,” Smith told KMA Sports. “I’ve played soccer since I was three, and it’s exciting to go play at the next level. I didn’t always think this was going to be possible, so it’s really exciting to be able to make that decision.”
The second-team All-Missouri River Conference choice from this past spring says her decision came down to comfort.
“I felt so comfortable around (Coach Jordan Irsik),” Smith said. “That made me really excited. I got to meet the team, and everybody there just made me feel so comfortable and welcome. I just knew it was the right fit.”
Smith also says she was originally drawn to College of St. Mary due to the academics.
“They have a human biology degree,” she said. “That is what I’m most passionate about, and I was really excited when I saw that.”
After the academics fell into place, Smith started to also realize she could contribute with the Flames, which play in the NAIA’s Great Plains Athletic Conference.
“Academics were always the number one priority, but it was always a dream of mine to play a sport in college,” she said. “As soon as (Coach Irsik) reached out, and I got to know her I thought, ‘This might really happen.’ It was exciting. I’ve always wanted to play, but I didn’t always know it was going to be an option.”
Listen to much more with Smith from Friday’s Upon Further Review below.