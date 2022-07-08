(Council Bluffs) -- The Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson softball team is playing some of its best ball of the season as the Yellow Jackets head into Class 5A postseason action.
"The MRC (Missouri River Conference) was really tough. It allowed us to get some experience against quality teams," Coach Dave Lutz said. "We had a lot of close games this year. We didn't win as many games as we would have liked to, but we think we've seen improvement from day one. We really think we're playing our best softball at the end of the year."
The Yellow Jackets are 10-26 in their first year under Coach Lutz. They closed the regular season on a strong note with four wins in their last five regular-season games.
"They figured out they are good softball players," Lutz said. "When we have everyone on the same page, we have an opportunity to turn some heads. It was a learning curve in my first year. It took us some time to figure it out, but it's started clicking."
Freshman Carley Steinspring leads the Thomas Jefferson offense with a .396/.445/.453 line with 28 RBI. Senior Lexi Smith hits .338 with 20 RBI.
Eighth-grader Teygan Rasmussen has been a pleasant addition with a .291 average and 10 RBI, and Shaeley Bose has found ways to get on base with a .283/.372/.372 line and a team-high 39 stolen bases -- the third-most in Class 5A.
"The girls have taken on their roles this year and do their own thing," Lutz said. "Shaeley has been our leader."
Steinspring and Alyssa Denman have shared the pitching duties. Steinspring has a 5-11 record with a 5.47 ERA and 74 strikeouts in 102 1/3 innings, and Denman had a 5-15 campaign with a 5.83 ERA and 78 strikeouts in 120 innings.
The Yellow Jackets' wins over Riverside, Sioux City East and Sioux City West (twice) have the Yellow Jackets' confidence sky-high heading into the postseason.
"Our girls are ready," Lutz said. "We have nothing to lose."
The Yellow Jackets kick off Class 5A Region 1 action with a semifinal bout against crosstown rival Abraham Lincoln. AL had a 3-1 edge in regular-season meetings, but Thomas Jefferson won the most recent battle -- an 11-9 decision on June 20th.
"We just need to clean up a couple of our mistakes," Lutz said. "There are no secrets. We cannot allow them to have extra outs because that's what killed us (in the previous meetings)."
Check out the full interview with Coach Lutz below.