(Council Bluffs) -- The Thomas Jefferson softball team heads into another busy week riding a five-game win streak.
The Yellow Jackets' recent tear comes after a 1-8 start. They are now 7-11.
"It comes from the girls' hard work," TJ head coach Dave Lutz said. "They believe in the process. We're trying to get this program going in the right direction."
The Yellow Jackets' five-game run has come at the expense of Sioux City East, Sioux City West (twice), Sidney and East Mills. Two weeks ago, they swept Bishop Heelan to record the program's first wins over their Missouri River Conference foe in at least 28 tries.
"They're a great group of girls," Lutz said. "They have fun being around each other. It just took confidence to get things going. They never falter and always play with a chip on their shoulder. When we get beat, we've just wiped the slate clean and forgot about it."
Learning from their early season bumps and bruises have been vital to TJ's recent success.
"They learned they had to stay together and believe in each other," Lutz said. "We want to be playing our best softball at the end of the season, so we keep learning throughout the year."
The Yellow Jackets hit .295 as a team. Freshman Teygan Rasmussen leads the lineup with a .295 average and 15 RBI, while Cara Ronk (.382, 10 RBI) and Morgan Rasmussen (.341, 10 RBI) are also hitting well above .500.
"Cara starts us off at the top of the order," Lutz said. "She can do a lot of things. Teygan is an incredible player for us. I think she's one of the best catchers around, and she always makes contact. Morgan is our spark plug. Those three, along with Madeline Tierney, are our leaders."
Emily Loots, Carley Steinspring, Rylee Perrine, Amiya Putterbaugh, Grace Strong, Kali Schreiber, Olivia Van Soelen and Taryn Gant have also been frequent contributors to a TJ lineup that only has one senior.
Steinspring is their top pitcher with a 4.00 ERA and 108 strikeouts in 92 2/3 innings.
"Carley is just a competitor," Lutz said. "She's soft-spoken, but inside the circle she does whatever she can to help the team win. She just goes out there and competes every day. She knows her defense will back her up. For a sophomore, she does amazing things."
The Yellow Jackets hope to continue the winning ways this week when they face Sioux City North in a doubleheader on Tuesday. They also have a doubleheader with Abraham Lincoln on Thursday.
"We just want to keep seeing improvement," Lutz said. "There's still things we can improve on, but that comes from our inexperience. We're just looking for improvement each day. It's going to be a tough slate. We can't settle on where we are now. We have to keep working."
Hear more with Coach Lutz below.