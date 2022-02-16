(Council Bluffs) -- An All-Missouri River Conference golfer, Thomas Jefferson’s Chrisha Doss will stick close to home for her next stop. The Yellow Jackets senior standout recently announced her intentions to continue her golf career at Iowa Western.
“It took me awhile,” Doss told KMA Sports. “At first, I was pretty set on going to a four-year university, but then I got into the early childhood education program at Iowa Western.”
Doss says Coach Matt Robison reached out to her and offered her a spot on the golf team.
“I met some of the coaches and players the past few years, and I love the program,” Doss added. “I decided that was the right fit for me.”
Doss, who placed seventh at last year’s Missouri River Conference meet, has continued to grow her game since she started golfing in sixth grade. And she’s had plenty of help.
“My step grandma (Linda Costello) is the one that got me into it,” Doss said. “She’s in the LPGA, and my personal coach Ryan Norman always says I have the natural talent for it. I realized how hard recruiting and the whole college process was, but Iowa Western made it easier for me.”
Doss, who hopes to get into education in her future, says she originally had plans to go to the University of Northern Iowa before she realized all she could accomplish in her own city at IWCC.
“For a community college, I think it’s so advanced,” Doss said. “We have an indoor golf area, and we’ve got a driving range on campus and a putting green inside. I’m really not missing out on anything not going to UNI, but I do think in the future I will transfer to UNI and hope to join the golf team there.
“I’m very satisfied with Iowa Western. They take great care of their athletes, and they take it seriously. They’re definitely going to push me to get to that next level, as well.”
Listen to the full interview with Doss from Wednesday’s Upon Further Review below.