(Council Bluffs) -- The Thomas Jefferson baseball team's season has come to the cruelest of ends.
In a release to KMA Sports, TJ Coach Tom Giles tells KMA Sports his team has been forced to end their season due to a positive COVID test within the program.
"A person in the TJ program has tested positive for COVID-19, and our season has come to a screeching halt," Giles said. "I have had the pleasure of coaching this great group for many years. To see them not end on their terms is heartbreaking."
The Yellow Jackets finish the season at 8-14 after starting the year 3-11. They were slated to open Class 4A postseason action Friday against Des Moines North.
They had five seniors -- Ryan Steinspring, Nate Newton, Tucker Rowe, Jared Thompson and Grant Merk -- on their roster.