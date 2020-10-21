(Council Bluffs) -- There were plenty of good teams consisting of great runners in both the girls’ and boys’ races held at Iowa Western Community College on Wednesday evening, but the one team that really stood out was the Sioux City North boys.
The Sioux City North boys won the state qualifying team title, and all five scorers qualified individually.
The five scorers consisted of Jaysen Bouwers (1st), Will Lohr (2nd), Yemane Kifle (6th), Gabe Nash (8th), and Beshanena Gutema (9th) for a total of 26 points. Bouwers, the #1 ranked runner in 4A, ran a 16:09 in a dominant performance. The next two closest teams were Johnston (70 points) and Ankeny Centennial (84 points). Both also qualified as a team for the state meet.
Aidan Booton from Thomas Jefferson qualified for state as an individual. Booton placed third with a time of 16:38. This is the third straight year that the TJ senior has qualified individually.
“I’m pretty excited that I can do it my senior year,” Booton told KMA Sports. “It was my last chance to do it. I just gave everything that I had, hoping for the best. And it turned out good."
Ethan Eichhorn, the Lewis Central freshman, was the other qualifier from Council Bluffs. Eichhorn finished right behind Booton to place fourth with a time of 16:42.
Only a freshman, Eichhorn has exceeded all of his expectations and is excited to have qualified individually for the state meet. However, he has two more goals on his mind for this season.
"The school record, so under 16:18,” Eichhorn told KMA Sports. “Try to get on the porch up there, so that’s the goal.”
In the girls’ race, Sioux City East’s Kaia Downs took home the individual crown with a time of 19:00. The rest of the top 15 consisted of Johnston, Ankeny Centennial, and Indianola runners.
Johnston scored 33 points to win the team title and qualify for state, while Ankeny Centennial (57 points) and Indianola (74 points) also qualified for the state meet in Fort Dodge.
View complete interviews with Booton and Eichhorn below.