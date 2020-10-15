(Council Bluffs) -- Thomas Jefferson’s Aidan Booton has run against the best of the best in the area and the state this year.
The Week 7 Jim Hughes Real Estate KMAland Male Athlete of the Week, Booton ran to a win at a strong Fort Dodge Invitational last week.
“There was some good competition there,” Booton told KMA Sports. “My strategy was to just get out with the front pack and plan on using the front pack to push me along. They definitely pushed me.”
Booton is used to getting pushed. KMAland is filled with outstanding runners again this season, and the TJ senior believes that has helped him stay consistent this season.
“This year has probably been the most consistent year for me,” he said. “It is my senior year, and I really do want to do the best I can at each race. It’s a great group (in the area). They’ve pushed me as hard as I’ve ever ran before.”
The great competition continues tonight and next week at the Missouri River Conference and state qualifying meets.
“My goals are to make all-conference and qualify for state,” he said. “My thought process going into it is that I’m going to have some great competition against Sioux City North. I’m going to push as hard as I can and try to run with who I’ve tried to run with previously. We’ll see how it all turns out.”
The MRC meet is hosted by Abraham Lincoln at Iowa Western later this afternoon while the SQM will also be at IWCC next Wednesday. Listen to the complete interview with Booton linked below.