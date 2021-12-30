(Council Bluffs) -- Thomas Jefferson's Shaeley Bose will stay in Council Bluffs to continue her softball career, taking her talents to Iowa Western Community College.
"I'm super excited to see how I can progress and become a better athlete," Bose said on Thursday's Upon Further Review. "Going to Iowa Western has been one of my goals. It looks like a good opportunity. I'm looking forward to it."
Bose says her path to Iowa Western began when she reached out to head coach Ben Greer.
"We sat down and talked," she said. "After visiting a couple of places, Iowa Western just felt like home. The coaches were very upfront. I could talk to them like normal people. Everybody felt really nice, and I knew some people, which was comforting."
The proximity to home also helped.
"I was looking for something close to home," she said. "Iowa Western really fits that."
Bose hit .280/.421/.355 with 10 RBI and five extra-base hits as a junior.
"I feel like my strength is definitely hitting," she said. "I hit left, but I can also hit right, and I slap. I come with variety, and my speed helps as well."
She's played numerous positions at TJ, but hopes to find a spot in the outfield when she gets to Iowa Western.
"I feel the outfield is my best position," she said. "It's just different, and I can use my speed in the outfield."
Bose -- an education major -- is open to the idea of continuing her softball career after her time at Iowa Western concludes.
"I want to transfer," she said. "I'm not sure where, but I want to continue to play softball if I get that opportunity."
Bose is the second known KMAlander to commit to Iowa Western's softball program, joining Plattsmouth's Jessica Meisinger. Former KMAlanders Emily Brouse (Harlan) and Kathryn Messerschmidt (Riverside) are currently on the Reivers' roster.
Check out the full interview with Bose below.